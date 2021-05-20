First A Quiet Place Part 2 reviews praise the massive post-apocalyptic horror

Thanks to Covid, people have been waiting over a year for the follow-up to A Quiet Place, appropriately titled A Quiet Place Part II. A sequel to the movie that finally helped us realise exactly how loud the chewing of our popcorn is and made us feel guilty for making even the slightest sound in the theatre. The movie will be soon upon us though on May 28 for those willing to brave theatres – which sadly because Paramount+ is not available in South Africa might be the only way many of us might get to see the movie – meaning a large percentage of people are likely not going to see this any time soon.

Are we going to be missing out on a great film or will this movie go the way of many sequels and be one that we might be grateful we skipped out on? Early reviews of the film are in and it’s sounding like this a movie that is every bit as intense as the first film, making that decision to not go to the cinemas to see it even more difficult:

Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian

It’s a really effective and engrossing followup, with an absolutely sensational “prelude” sequence at the top of the movie, a barnstorming shocker equal to anything in AQP1 – showing the panic and terror that hit Planet Earth when we were initially invaded by these hideous blind beasts whose supersensitive hearing meant that humans could only survive by being silent.

It’s a dichotomy that makes up most of the movie — is it a horror or a post-apocalyptic adventure? Krasinski frequently rejected the “horror” label for the first A Quiet Place, presumably to make the film more accessible to all audiences, but it might be that he doesn’t have the interest in making a straightforward horror film. In the process, A Quiet Place II falls somewhere in between, with the effective thrills and jump scares of a horror film, but with an overly familiar post-apocalyptic plot that we’ve seen many times before.

Kate Erbland, IndieWire

The conceit that drives this burgeoning franchise — aliens, but they hear really well — makes for effective enough horror and tension, but Krasinski’s very real, very deep affection for the family he has placed in the middle of all this is what seems destined to keep truly growing. As his chops as an action and horror director have only increased, care of those natty set pieces and plenty of real ingenuity, Krasinski hasn’t lost sight of the human drama that makes it all work. Krasinski never meant to be a horror guy, but he’s always known what scares people.

Rodrigo Perez, The Playlist

As an experience, A Quiet Place Part II is still riveting and intense and should check all the boxes for most audiences, especially in the “I just wanna be gripped and entertained” post-pandemic age. For those looking for a little more depth and soul and a movie to fully coalesce in the end? Well, you might have to wait for the next chapter for some true thematic and emotional closure, but still, it’ll be hard to argue this won’t be an escapist thrill for most audiences in theaters, at least.

David Rooney, THR

Taking on solo screenwriting credit in his taut follow-up, director John Krasinski again foregrounds that disorienting premise of a modern world in which noise can get you killed, as the same characters this time desperately struggle to protect one another without their fallen paterfamilias. It’s another breathless chamber piece, expertly crafted to pack dread into every nerve-rattling sound.

Lindsey Bahr, AP

But the reason these films work is not because of the scares. They work because, at their heart, they are a high concept meditation on parenting. Sure, the surprises keep your heart rate up and all that but the true terror, the one that buries itself in your consciousness, comes from that deep, intractable fear of not being able to protect your kids. Many monster movies boldly claim to be about something bigger and rarely are. These films succeed at that.

Angie Han, Mashable

More crucially, Part II earns the promise of a sequel by doing what the best sequels do, striking out in search of new stories instead of settling for retracing its steps. Part II isn’t A Quiet Place, but it’s an addition worth applauding all the same.

Alonso Duralde, The Wrap

Krasinski assembles a recognizable geography that makes the introduction of an off-shore colony, as well as a band of survivors who look like they just ambled out of The Hills Have Eyes, seem within reach of the Abbotts as they fight both to stay alive and to repel the alien menace. With A Quiet Place Part II, the actor-turned-filmmaker has grown in confidence and skill, creating a sequel that’s at least as riveting if not more so than its predecessor.

Robert Daniels, 812filmreviews

I have no idea what story the director wanted to tell — emotionally or narratively — or what bandwidth, beyond the shared concept, the two movies are meant to connect on. Rather A Quiet Place II is a string of well-placed, smartly created scenarios leveraged for maximum tension that only swings us to the next film. Rather than allowing us to enjoy this one.

Jordan Raup, The Film Stage

In a Hollywood where sequels are mandated to go bigger and expand the I.P. to chase the dollar signs of a cinematic universe, on paper, it is refreshing that Krasinski decided to stay relatively small-scale with the sequel. Yet, in carrying over the narrow scope, the narrative hang-ups of the first outing are only expounded upon here with a rinse-and-repeat blueprint to the stakes that feels all-too-repetitive. Peter Debruge, Variety

As the helmer’s canvas widens, it becomes even harder to overlook the obvious (like the decision to transport a baby through open spaces), amounting to a cunningly executed thriller that will leave half the audience wondering, “Why didn’t they just do that in the first place?”

Ian Freer, Empire Magazine

A Quiet Place Part II might lack the smarts and novelty of its predecessor, but it serves up strong set-pieces, Millicent Simmonds shines and Krasinski remains a director to watch.

A Quiet Place Part II is finely prepared leftovers, still tasty but with a faint staleness cutting into the flavor. The film’s final scenes are both redundant and inconclusive; they hit almost the same note as A Quiet Place’s ending, only this time the ellipsis not only demands but practically promises another installment.

Jacob Oller, Paste Magazine

That leaves A Quiet Place Part II to be a charmingly unambitious, ultimately enjoyable step down of a sequel: A controlled expansion where novelty fades to reveal technical prowess and contempt starts peeking out behind familiarity. Krasinski’s milked this franchise and its gimmicks to provide us with his two best showings behind the camera, but he—like its characters—needs to grow beyond it, or else be trapped as its returns finally disappear entirely.

Courtney Howard, Fresh Fiction

Once again embracing a snappy pace and focus on familial dynamics in a dystopian landscape, the creatively named A Quiet Place Part II earns its place as one of the rare, superb sequels that surpasses its already perfect predecessor. Immersive sound design is again the superstar, but Krasinski, who took on sole writing duties this time around, provides the playground for the incredibly intense, moving, and gripping dramatics that power the picture.Well, this film sound amazing. Not only does it build further on the story and draw us into a bigger world, but doubles down on the monsters and scares, which are bound to make it a breath-taking experience. And considering breathing makes too much noise, you will probably be wanting to hold your breath too during many of the film’s more intense moments.

Speaking of that bigger world, Paramount released a new featurette that gives us a further breakdown of what we can expect form the film and how it ties into the events of the first movie:

A Quiet Place part II arrives in theatres first, with its streaming release landing on Paramount+ only 45 days later. Hopefully, there will be other local streaming services in South Africa that could pick this up in the near future too.

