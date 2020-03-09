First reactions to A Quiet Place Part II: “very creative” sequel is a “masterclass in suspense”

I will never forget watching A Quiet Place in the cinema the first time. I had never before experienced a movie theatre that quiet as people were terrified of even chewing their popcorn thanks to director/star John Krasinksi’s ridiculously tense use of silence. It was an incredible achievement, marking longtime Hollywood B-list actor Krasinski as a breakout director. On top of that, we had his real-life wife Emily Blunt, acting her butt off in a tour de force performance with young newcomers playing their on-screen children in this post-apocalyptic thriller somehow keeping up on the thespian front. In short, everything about A Quiet Place was fantastic… and somehow Krasinski and co have managed to do it all again.

That’s the general consensus from early reactions which hit the web late last week. While most people were initially confused as to how Krasinski would even make a sequel (especially since SPOILER ALERT his character died at the end of the first film), it appears the filmmaker found a way. A “very creative” way apparently. And the result is seemingly every bit as nerve-shreddingly tense as the first film. Even more so according to some. Praise is also being heaped on new franchise addition Cillian Murphy, as well as Millicent Simmonds, the breakout young star of the first film.

Check out the reactions below.

#AQuietPlacePartII is a great sequel that expands the world. Had me on the edge of my seat the entire time. Movie is an hour and 45 minutes and when it ended wanted more. Is it too early to talk about #AQuietPlace3? pic.twitter.com/nj9tOTyygV — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II is “Tension: The Movie.” I have a stomach ache now from how tense this movie is. (Also, this turned out to be a surprisingly great Cillian Murphy movie.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II: A worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process. Audiences should still be banned from eating crunchy snacks during any and all screenings. 🍿 — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) March 6, 2020

How does @johnkrasinski already have Spielberg-level chops?? #AQuietPlace 2 is fantastic, and deserves to be a MASSIVE hit. Finds exciting ways to further explore this terrifying environment, and is bigger, but still TENSE AS HELL. pic.twitter.com/kpunLPIWAN — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 6, 2020

@quietplacemovie … SO worth the wait! Now I just need #AQuietPlace3 …like, tomorrow! Way to go @johnkrasinski & crew! Can’t remember the last time I was this invested in characters…an edge-of-your-seat thriller that will inspire parents everywhere #AQuietPlacePartII — Tara Hitchcock (@TaraTV1) March 6, 2020

So #AQuietPlacePartII was incredibly tense & builds upon the story from the first film in some unexpected/inspired ways. Cillian Murphy RULES & Millicent Simmonds really comes into her own her with a truly phenomenal performance. March 6, 2020

The use of sound in #AQuietPlace Part 2 is still so vital. In what could easily have been a retread, @johnkrasinski finds unbelievably creative ways to keep the movie’s niche from getting stale. The entire cast is fantastic and it’s riveting from top to bottom. @quietplacemovie pic.twitter.com/gZHRyJOKXU — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) March 6, 2020

A QUIET PLACE PART II is not at all what I expected, and that's a great thing. A very creative sequel that goes to some unexpected and satisfying places. Bravo Millicent Simmonds. #AQuietPlacePartII #AQuietPlace — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) March 6, 2020

I don’t know how @johnkrasinski does it but @quietplacemovie Part II is even better than the first. His use of sound and space is absolutely masterful. I WAS ON EDGE the whole movie and loved every second of it. Now please give us more. 🙏🏻 #AQuietPlacePartII — Danielle Hawthorne (@danihawthorne) March 6, 2020

Damn, #AQuietPlace Part II rocks! Honestly, just as tense and terrifying as the first one. There are some sequences in this film that are a masterclass in suspense. Bravo, @johnkrasinski. So good, so emotional, too. pic.twitter.com/3uSBwvCw0R — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 6, 2020

A Quiet Place Part II also stars Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Cillian Murphy. It is scheduled for release on 27 March 2020. Here’s the official synopsis and latest trailer.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

