First trailer for Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier flies in

After concept art, teaser footage that barely showed us anything, and leaked set pics, it’s finally here: The first official trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier! The upcoming Marvel series which sees Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s titular heroes dealing with the legacy of Captain America in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, was originally supposed to be the flagship series in the new age of Disney+ streaming for the comic book film studio. And then COVID-19 happened.

With delays resulting in WandaVision now launching Marvel’s Phase 4 instead, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was pushed back to next year. But damn, it definitely looks to be worth the wait! Even if it’s just for odd-couple bickering between Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Stan’s Bucky Barnes! Oh and also pretty great fight scenes, lots of aerial combat, fancy knife twirls, and a whole bunch of explosions. Check out the trailer below.

This looks to be a blast! BUT it’s surprisingly light on a couple things. Firstly, Captain America’s shield, which the fallen hero handed over to Falcon in Endgam, is virtually nowhere to be seen. We also only get a glimpse of Daniel Bruhl’s returning Captain America: Civil War baddie Baron Zemo, but Wyatt Russell’s new character John Walker aka USAgent is missing entirely when it was assumed he would be the main antagonist and a rival to Cap’s shield. Instead, we have some new mysterious villain (who may be played by Solo: A Star Wars Story actress Erin Kellyman) in some distinctive headgear, and I don’t have a clue who she could be. Some tie-in marketing materials has revealed the logo on her mask to be that of Flag-Smasher, who is a classic Marvel comic book character but who has absolutely nothing in common with who we’re seeing on screen here.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also stars Emily VanCamp, George St. Pierre, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Danny Ramirez. The series is being directed by Kari Skogland is scheduled for debut on Disney+ on 19 March 2021.

