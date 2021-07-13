Fix Your Peepers on “The Witcher” Season 2 Trailer

To be honest I can’t remember much of the first season of The Witcher. I binge watched it while I had an impressive hangover, so I didn’t know where I was, or what was going on between watching and running to the bathroom. I tossed more than a coin to my Witcher in the toilet, I can tell you. Damn Jagermeister.

Anyway…bathrooms aside, I saw the Season 2 trailer and thought I had to share it with you, for those who didn’t know the season 2 trailer is out.

Yes, yes I can go into a whole thing about who The Witcher is and who portrays him in the series, but you probably already know the ins and outs, plus I can’t remember a damn thing. Henry Cavill, Superman such and such as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Yellow eyeball girl, aka Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg aka as weird purple eye girl and some other err…people. There you have it. No, I don’t know who plays Roach, but I’m sure he is an adorable horsie.

Feast your eyeballs on this:

Dude seriously needs an appointment at the Optometrist.

The Witcher, Season 2, drops 17 December on Netflix.

To quote a certain ancient individual through the mists of the ages: “What do you think?”

I must say, it looks great and I might need to do a recap of Season 1, before watching the new season. Minus the booze belly, of course.

Awkies.

