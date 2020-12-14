From Lightyear to Sister Act 3 to Turner & Hooch – All the other new Disney movies and series announced

From Lightyear to Sister Act 3 to Turner & Hooch – All the other new Disney movies and series announced

When it comes to Disney, Star Wars and Marvel are definitely its two biggest franchises. So, of course, it made sense that with a mountain of announcements made by House of Mouse during the Disney Investors Day call on Friday, it was all the epic-sounding Star Wars and Marvel productions that grabbed all the headlines. But Disney is not just attacking its competitors on two fronts as it also announced a gigantic list of star-studded original Disney movies and TV series from its in-house studios. Here’s all of them. Yes, ALL OF THEM! So get ready to scroll.

Series

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu/Star)

The new series Only Murders in the Building reunites two comedy icons: Disney Legend @SteveMartinToGo and Martin Short, who will be joined by the one and only @SelenaGomez! Coming to @Hulu and Star. pic.twitter.com/9NJTnTCSqz — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

The Dropout (Hulu/Star)

You may have heard the unbelievable tale of Elizabeth Holmes, but never quite like this. The Dropout will tell the story of the con artist, played by Kate McKinnon, that captured the world. Coming to @Hulu and Star. pic.twitter.com/Pj5NXUM3aK — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Dopesick (Hulu/Star)

Dopesick is a harrowing new drama series inspired by true events. The all-star cast include @MichaelKeaton, @PeterSarsgaard and @RosarioDawson. Coming to @Hulu and Star. pic.twitter.com/XemiLrRmNM — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu/Star)

Nicole Kidman and @MelissaMcCarthy star in Nine Perfect Strangers, a thrilling new series from creator David E. Kelley. Coming soon to @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/LV0d3Bodqa — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

The Old Man (Hulu/FX)

In The Old Man, Academy Award and Golden Globe award winner @TheJeffBridges is a former CIA operative who is forced to reconcile with his past. Coming to #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/RME1gVw0Gz — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

American Horror Stories (Hulu/FX)

From creator Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) comes American Horror Stories, a new anthology series spin-off of American Horror Story. Coming to #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/yrBv6aT6Vp — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Platform (Hulu/FX)

Platform is an innovative scripted anthology from @bjnovak that uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today. Coming to #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/ELDGPLO2KX — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Reservation Dogs (Hulu/FX)

FX's Reservation Dogs is a new half-hour comedy series about four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma. Currently in development from co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Academy Award winner @TaikaWaititi. pic.twitter.com/Hl7owD6GsF — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Y: The Last Man (Hulu/FX)

Y: The Last Man is a new @FXnetworks drama series based on the acclaimed comic book series of the same name written by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. Starring Diane Lane and coming exclusively to #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/szmH5kTf7g — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Alien (Hulu/FX)

Alien is currently in development at @FXNetworks. The first TV series based on the classic film series is helmed by Fargo and Legion's @noahhawley. Expect a scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth. pic.twitter.com/jZe1CRFAZD — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Shogun (Hulu/FX)

Lastly, FX is developing a retelling of James Clavell's saga Shōgun. @Justin_Marks_ and Rachel Kondo are adapting the epic with award-winning producer Tim Van Patten. pic.twitter.com/afFigszieg — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Willow (Disney+)

Willow, an Original Series from Lucasfilm starring Warwick Davis, with pilot directed by @JonMChu, is coming in 2022 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6t6s09gNbZ — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers continues the legacy of hockey's finest fowls. 🏒 The series picks up where the films left off. Emilio Estevez returns as Gordon Bombay and @thelaurengraham is joining the flock. Coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/r6JwLDYzmx — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Turner & Hooch (Disney+)

Inspired by the classic film, Turner & Hooch is a buddy comedy starring @ItsJoshPeck and his partner, a sweet and slobbery mastiff. Coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/1lOmkV3Vmy — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Big Shot (Disney+)

Big Shot is a celebration of girl power, set in the world of high school basketball. 🏀 Starring @JohnStamos, @YNB, and @JessalynGilsig, Big Shot packs in big fun. Coming soon to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2CfOMOmXba — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Another mystery is unfolding… Join @MrTonyHale and @kristenshcaaled in The Mysterious Benedict Society, based on the international best-selling book series. Coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fbGvEJEuu3 — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Iwájú (Disney+)

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, @DisneyAnimation and Pan-African entertainment company Kugali will team up to create an all-new, science fiction series coming to @DisneyPlus in 2022: Iwájú. Check out a first look at visual development art from the series. pic.twitter.com/x46dreKcu0 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Baymax!, Zootopia+, Tiana, Moana (Disney+)

Just Announced: @DisneyAnimation’s first-ever original animated series are coming to @DisneyPlus: Baymax!, Zootopia+, and Tiana are coming in 2022, and Moana, the series, in 2023. pic.twitter.com/s7aOht4uU6 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Dug Days (Disney+)

The first of three new @Pixar series coming to @DisneyPlus is Dug Days! In this Up spin-off, Dug discovers the dangers of suburbia like puppies, fireworks, and… SQUIRRELS!! 🐿 Dug Days will premiere on #DisneyPlus in Fall 2021. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Still-untitled Cars spinoff (Disney+)

Next, @Pixar is speeding ahead with a new series following Lightning McQueen and Mater on a road trip across the country. Featuring new characters, old friends, and imaginative destinations. Coming to @DisneyPlus in Fall 2022. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Win or Lose (Disney+)

Third is @Pixar's first original long-form animated series, Win or Lose. The show follows a middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game, and each episode is told from the perspective of a different character. Coming to @DisneyPlus in Fall 2023. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Movies

Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Chip and Dale are back in a hybrid live-action-animated feature directed by Akiva Schaffer and starring John @Mulaney N’ Andy Samberg. Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, an Original Movie, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/4YGzYbBNBd — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Coming exclusively to @DisneyPlus is Hocus Pocus 2, the spooky sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic! @AdamMShankman is set to direct. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Three Men and a Baby

Get ready for a modern take on the hilarious '80s comedy Three Men and a Baby starring @ZacEfron! This is slated for a 2022 release on @DisneyPlus. December 10, 2020

Safety (Disney+)

Safety, an Original Film, premieres tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. Inspired by the story of former Clemson University football safety Ray McELrathBey, the film follows a young man facing a series of challenging circumstances, whose dedication helps him triumph over adversities. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Flora and Ulysses (Disney+)

A cynical young comic book fan and her superpowered squirrel sidekick team up in Flora and Ulysses, an Original Movie streaming February 19 on @DisneyPlus. 🐿 pic.twitter.com/3ob18DbEyc — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Cheaper by the Dozen (Disney+)

Cheaper by the Dozen, a reimagining of the hit comedy from “Blackish” producer Kenya Barris, will debut on @DisneyPlus in 2022. The story centers on a blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life and their family business. Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) is set to star. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Disney+)

The live-action film franchise Diary of a Wimpy Kid comes to @DisneyPlus in 2021 as an all-new animated film! — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Children of Blood & Bone (Disney+)

Tomi Adeyemi’s New York Times bestselling novel Children of Blood & Bone is being developed by Lucasfilm in partnership with 20th Century Studios. This coming-of-age adventure follows a young African girl’s quest to restore magic to her forsaken people, the Maji. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (Disney+)

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is the next installment in 20th Century Studios' Ice Age franchise. It stars three favorite characters: prankster possum brothers Crash and Eddie, and swashbuckling weasel Buck voiced by @simonpegg. Coming to @DisneyPlus in early 2022. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Night at the Museum (Disney+)

Did you hear that? 🔦 Night at the Museum is coming to @DisneyPlus with a new twist: this time it’s animated! @ShawnLevyDirect, director of the film trilogy, is producing. The exhibit opens on @DisneyPlus in 2021. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Jungle Cruise (Theatres)

Embark on a thrill-ride down the Amazon in Jungle Cruise with Dwayne @TheRock Johnson, Emily Blunt, @EdgarRamirez25, @JackWhitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Jungle Cruise sails into theaters July 2021. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Still-untitled The Lion King Prequel (Release not confirmed)

A prequel to the live-action The Lion King is in development from @BarryJenkins, director of the Oscar-winning film Moonlight. @HansZimmer, @Pharrell Williams, and @NicholasBritell will provide the music. 🦁 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

The Little Mermaid (Release not confirmed)

Meet the cast of Disney's The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, @Awkwafina, @DaveedDiggs, @JacobTremblay, @MelissaMcCarthy & Javier Bardem. Directed by Rob Marshall, featuring music from the animated original & new music by @AlMenken & @Lin_Manuel Miranda. pic.twitter.com/lXp0p2mVrE — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Pinocchio (Disney+)

One of Disney’s all-time classics is coming to #DisneyPlus with the new live-action retelling of Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks and directed by Robert Zemeckis. ✨ pic.twitter.com/44bHbFRhMe — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 11, 2020

Peter Pan & Wendy (Disney+)

Peter Pan & Wendy will be flying to #DisneyPlus. David Lowery directs an amazing cast including @YaraShahidi in the role of Tinker Bell and Jude Law as Captain Hook. 🧚🪝 pic.twitter.com/U8tWoxxSOk — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 11, 2020

Disenchanted (Disney+)

Disenchanted, a sequel to the hit film Enchanted, will stream exclusively on @DisneyPlus. Amy Adams returns for more fantastical fun as Giselle! 👑 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Sister Act 3 (Disney+)

Sister Act 3 is in development! 🎤 @WhoopiGoldberg returns to star and produce, with @TylerPerry as producer as well. Sister Act 3 will premiere on @DisneyPlus. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Encanto (Theatres)

This Fall, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new film Encanto takes you to Colombia, where a magical family live in a magical home. Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed and co-written by Charise Castro Smith, and music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. pic.twitter.com/bdxag3SzPv — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 11, 2020

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access/Theatres)

Welcome to the Kingdom of Kumandra. Raya and the Last Dragon is coming to theaters and on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access on March 5, 2021. #DisneyRaya pic.twitter.com/tF94qRTo0E — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Luca (Theatres)

Pixar's next feature film is Luca. It's a celebration of the friendship between a boy named Luca and his best friend Alberto during their unforgettable summer. You won't want to miss Luca, diving into theaters June 2021. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Turning Red (Theatres)

Director of the Academy Award-winning short Bao, Domee Shi, brings us Turning Red. Meet Mei: she experiences the awkwardness of being a teenager, with an added twist: when she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda. Turning Red comes to theaters March 11, 2022 pic.twitter.com/2s5NgzqBHP — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Lightyear (Theatres)

Blasting into theaters June 17, 2022, Lightyear is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear. Voiced by @ChrisEvans, get ready to go to “infinity and beyond” with Lightyear. 🚀 👨‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/LdYXlN33sP — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

Here’s a first look of the young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today. Lightyear launches into theaters June 17, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Ho2ChPrQbx — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 11, 2020

That is one crazy list! And I didn’t even mention all the National Geographic documentaries and sports features that were also announced. Up until now, Disney+ has essentially been The Mandalorian, Mulan, and some other stuff, but Disney is aggressively trying to fill up that content deficit. This is an incredible power flex from the studio to its competitors and makes me even more antsy that we still don’t officially have Disney+ on our shores yet. By the time it does arrive late next year, we’re going to have quite a lot of catching up to do.

New adventures. New Originals. Endless possibilities. All of these and more are coming exclusively to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/NGiqVGmH0G — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

