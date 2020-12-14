From Lightyear to Sister Act 3 to Turner & Hooch – All the other new Disney movies and series announced

When it comes to Disney, Star Wars and Marvel are definitely its two biggest franchises. So, of course, it made sense that with a mountain of announcements made by House of Mouse during the Disney Investors Day call on Friday, it was all the epic-sounding Star Wars and Marvel productions that grabbed all the headlines. But Disney is not just attacking its competitors on two fronts as it also announced a gigantic list of star-studded original Disney movies and TV series from its in-house studios. Here’s all of them. Yes, ALL OF THEM! So get ready to scroll.
Series
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu/Star)
- The Dropout (Hulu/Star)
- Dopesick (Hulu/Star)
- Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu/Star)
- The Old Man (Hulu/FX)
- American Horror Stories (Hulu/FX)
- Platform (Hulu/FX)
- Reservation Dogs (Hulu/FX)
- Y: The Last Man (Hulu/FX)
- Alien (Hulu/FX)
- Shogun (Hulu/FX)
- Willow (Disney+)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+)
- Turner & Hooch (Disney+)
- Big Shot (Disney+)
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- Iwájú (Disney+)
- Baymax!, Zootopia+, Tiana, Moana (Disney+)
- Dug Days (Disney+)
- Still-untitled Cars spinoff (Disney+)
- Win or Lose (Disney+)
Movies
- Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)
- Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)
- Three Men and a Baby
- Safety (Disney+)
- Flora and Ulysses (Disney+)
- Cheaper by the Dozen (Disney+)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Disney+)
- Children of Blood & Bone (Disney+)
- The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (Disney+)
- Night at the Museum (Disney+)
- Jungle Cruise (Theatres)
- Still-untitled The Lion King Prequel (Release not confirmed)
- The Little Mermaid (Release not confirmed)
- Pinocchio (Disney+)
- Peter Pan & Wendy (Disney+)
- Disenchanted (Disney+)
- Sister Act 3 (Disney+)
- Encanto (Theatres)
- Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access/Theatres)
- Luca (Theatres)
- Turning Red (Theatres)
- Lightyear (Theatres)
That is one crazy list! And I didn’t even mention all the National Geographic documentaries and sports features that were also announced. Up until now, Disney+ has essentially been The Mandalorian, Mulan, and some other stuff, but Disney is aggressively trying to fill up that content deficit. This is an incredible power flex from the studio to its competitors and makes me even more antsy that we still don’t officially have Disney+ on our shores yet. By the time it does arrive late next year, we’re going to have quite a lot of catching up to do.
Last Updated: December 14, 2020