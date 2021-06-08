Good grief, Apple just made a Charlie Brown documentary

Before the world was captivated by comic books and superheroes, people were drawn to comics of a different nature in the daily strips that would appear in newspapers. And easily the most iconic of all comic strips is that of Peanuts, created by Charles M. Schulz back in 1950, which remains popular to this day.

As much as we love its many characters – including Charlie Brown, Sally, Linus, Lucy, Peppermint Patty, Marcy, Pigpen, Schroeder, Marcie and of-course, everyone’s favourite beagle, Snoopy – we know very little about the man who created these iconic characters and the inspiration behind them. Apple wants to take us behind the scenes of the man who touched the world with these characters with a new documentary titled Who Are You, Charlie Brown?:

I’ve always been a fan of peanuts and its relatable child characters, and even if the strip is built around a bunch of kids, there is a relatability in them that people of all ages can latch onto. As this trailer showcases with many people like Drew Barrymore, Al Roker, Billie Jean King, Kevin Smith, and Robb Armstrong talking about the influence the characters had on their lives. Perhaps more important will be how the life of Schulz himself influenced the characters and used the strips as a way of sharing his life with the world. Powerful stuff.

Who Are You, Charlie Brown is produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard and directed by Michael Bonfiglio with Lupita Nyong’o providing narration in what promises to be an insightful look into one of the most beloved comic strips of all time.

The documentary is coming to Apple TV+ on June 25.

Last Updated: