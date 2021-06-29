Save your legacy in this trailer for Foundation

When studios are looking to make big shows that are likely to gain a cult following – they tend to turn to popular fantasy or sci-fi works to try and replicate the sort of success seen in franchises like Star Trek, Star Wars, Marvel and Game of Thrones. Apple, which is struggling for this sort of hit content on its Apple TV+ service may finally be getting that sort of show with its upcoming Foundation, the upcoming sci-fi show based on the popular series of books by Isaac Asimov.

Asimov’s epic and ambitious sci-fi novels focus on a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. It sounds like a simple story but is quite grandiose in scope, touches on several big ideas and almost philosophical in nature. So much so that when Apple announced they were looking to make a series based on the novels, many people were interested to see how exactly they could pull it off. And now the studio has released a trailer so we can see exactly how well they do:

That certainly looks impressive. It’s clear that Apple has thrown a lot of money behind the series based on the incredible production values evidenced in this trailer and also appears to be embracing the big themes from the novels, something which should please fans.

The series is helmed by showrunner David S. Goyer (the writer behind The Dark Knight trilogy and Man of Steel), who had the following to say about the opportunity to work on this ambitious sci-fi project:

In the decades since the Foundation series first saw print, Asimov’s prophetic science-fiction work has never been more relevant than it is now. Growing up, I devoured Foundation and dreamed of one day seeing it on screen — but a feature film didn’t seem big enough to embrace the ambition. Thanks to the broader landscape of streaming and a valuable partnership with Apple and Skydance, we are able to bring the series to the screen in a way that truly does it justice. Foundation has always been at the top of my bucket list and I’m honoured I get to play a part in finally bringing it to life. Whether you’re a fan of the novels or simply someone craving a mind-blowing epic, I’m excited to share with you what we’ve created.

Apple may just have found the show that will create a massive following if this show turns out to be as good as the trailer. Foundation will debut on September 24th, with the first three (of 10) episodes available initially.

