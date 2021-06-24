Strange Planet webcomic being adapted to Apple TV series

Strange Planet, the delightfully quirky webcomic about alien beings going through the absurdities of everyday life, is coming to a screen near you. I mean, it’s already on a screen near you, since it’s a webcomic, but you know what I mean!

Deadline reports that Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order for an animated adaptation of the popular series of comics created by Nathan Pyle, who has also published two graphic novel versions of his strips since he first debuted them in early 2019. Pyle himself will be teaming up with Rick & Morty and Community creator Dan Harmon to do the adaptation. The two men will take on exec producer roles, while TV writer Amalia Levari (Harvey Beaks, Over the Garden Wall) has been tapped as showrunner. Animation studio ShadowMachine, the same studio behind Final Space and Bojack Horseman, will be handling animation.









In the webcomics, Strange Planet follows a series of blue aliens who experience what would be considered mundane and simple tasks and observations by Earth standards. The humour comes from Pyle having these aliens describe these situations in the most hilariously literal terms, pointing out just how odd some of our “normal” behaviour really is. The strip has been a favourite of mine for a number of years now, so more of it is great news. I’m just not sure how this would work in a long-form TV series format. The humour and charm is usually found in the small little observation – drag those out too long and the effect may fade. I have great faith in Harmon though so I’m very intrigued to see where this goes.

