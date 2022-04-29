Happening Now: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Kicks Off Global Ministers’ Classroom

Right now, the fourth edition of the Global Ministers’ Classroom with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome takes place. Participants are expected to be given tools to take their faith to new heights.

Ministry leaders are invited to take part in the Global Ministers’ Classroom with Pastor Chris.

It is still not too late to join the Global Ministers’ Classroom with Pastor Chris, says DeadlineNews.

The free online conference began on Friday, April 29th at 2 PM GMT+1 but runs for 24 hours, so it is still possible to take part in the festivities.

During the 24 hours, participants will be given tools to boost their faith and the way that they minister.

Ministers, pastors, ministry leaders, apostles, prophets, teachers, evangelists, bishops and youth pastors from all over the world are invited to sign up for the event here.

There, your church can also register to host a physical or virtual classroom, where people can meet and participate together.

The International School of Ministry is an arm of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Christ Embassy ministry.

The organization is the coordinator of the Global Ministers’ Classroom with Pastor Chris and holds several pastors’ training sessions throughout the year.

Over the years, the International School of Ministry has given thousands of people the opportunity of being tutored by the Nigerian Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

The ministers that have attended the Global Ministers’ Classroom with Pastor Chris in previous years have subsequently found themselves teaching the word of God with greater conviction and more accurate knowledge, they have testified.

The pastor has encouraged all participants of the 2022 edition to take part in all the sessions in order to gain the full experience.

At the opening of the Global Ministers’ Classroom with Pastor Chris last year, he declared that “from participating in this program, God will change your life and thinking processes because He loves you. He needs you, and His plan is to reach and bless others through you.”

181 countries participate in Pastor Chris’ programs

Since its foundation in 2007, the International School of Ministry has organized ministers’ conferences with more than 181 countries in attendance, including the United States, Canada, South Africa, the United Kingdom and many other nations.

The events include the ministers’ conferences in Johannesburg, South Africa and the World Evangelism Conference (WEC) in London, the United Kingdom.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, where countries and borders were closed due to government regulations, the programs have been offered online.

People have, for instance, been able to follow the events on Christ Embassy’s tv channels such as LoveWorld SAT.

Jordanian pastor: “The Global Ministers’ Classroom with Pastor Chris took us to a higher level of grace”

This year’s Global Ministers’ Classroom with Pastor Chris is also hosted online so as many people as possible can take part.

Some of the participants of this year’s program also joined in 2021.

Pastor Rana Daoud from Syria sent a testimony saying:

“Attending the Global Ministers’ Classroom was a great teaching time for me. I have been transformed to a higher level of faith and lightened by the depth of the word of God. It was more and more stepping in the power of the word and living it properly. I am so thankful to our father and mentor, Pastor Chris.”

Pastor Qamar Hamati from Jordan conferred by saying:

“Thank God for our father, mentor, teacher and coach, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. Thank you for the Global Ministers’ Classroom, which took us to a higher level of grace. Thank you because it enlightened our understanding of the scriptures. Thank you, Pastor Chris, for spreading the knowledge of God’s word all over the world. We love you so much, pastor, and we are eager for the next Global Ministers’ Classroom. We love you, sir.”

Closer to home, Pastor Nike Ishola from Niger paid tribute by testifying:

“Great is our God, the word I heard from the man of God is the same word that will be preached to my disciple and world at large. His exceptionalism and perfection have made me believe that we can attain any level of excellence. Am so blessed by the teaching of our man of God. I have been refreshed at the Global Ministers’ Classroom with Pastor Chris because of some challenges in ministry, which have caused me to be a little discouraged, but at the meeting, I learned that when you leave in Christ, in His trust and not fact,” he said and added:

‘The knowledge of God’s truth over the facts of life – this has refreshed, encouraged and inspired me, and now I know I need to stay in the truth. I am also confident that the truth of God’s word will prevail over every situation in Nigeria. I am happy to be a part of end-time army of the Lord.”

