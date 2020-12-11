Harrison Ford to don his fedora and whip one last time as Indiana Jones 5 comes our way in 2022

There may be multiple James Bond, Batman, Superman, and Spider-Man actors, but there is only one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford. And the good news is that Disney has confirmed that it will be Ford returning for their upcoming fifth instalment of the franchise. And also sadly, that this will be his last time ever donning the iconic fedora and trademark whip.

The news broke at the recent Disney Investor Presentation where the studio confirmed that this final journey for Ford will be releasing in July 2022. We’ve already known that this next Indiana Jones film will be helmed by Logan and Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold, who will now get a chance – much like he did with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine – to close the chapter on an iconic character (probably producing even more tears this time around).

Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

It’s not clear exactly what the movie will entail, though given how much Disney likes making money off its franchises, there may be some younger characters in tow for Indy to pass his torch to. Of course, that tactic was already tried and failed with 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and it’s hard to imagine anyone being as charismatic in the role as the 78-year-old Ford himself.

It is an end of an era with Ford having said goodbye to his famous character Han Solo five years ago and now getting an opportunity to say goodbye to arguably his most famous character of all. Let’s hope this fifth film in the franchise gives him the rousing send-off he deserves and can remind us that there is still plenty of life left in finding relics and shooting Nazis (or whichever Nazi-type bad guys we will get this time).

