Having it all is easy in Netflix’s comedy series Teenage Bounty Hunters

Teenage Bounty Hunters, formerly known as Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters during development, is Netflix’s upcoming comedy series, and I guess we could call it a coming-of-age series too, from creator Kathleen Jordan (American Princess).

Maddie Phillips (Ghost Wars) and Anjelica Bette Fellini (The Gifted) star as Sterling and Blair, a pair of fraternal twins living in Atlanta who’re balancing high school and their exploding hormones with an unusual part-time job – bounty hunting. Under the tutelage of the experienced bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison – A Different World), the pair prove to be remarkably good at tracking down fugitives despite being… unconventional… in their approach.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Rebelling against their buttoned-up Southern community, sixteen-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) for an over-the-top adventure as they dive into the world of bail skipping baddies and suburban secrets while trying to navigate high school drama — love, sex, and study hall.

Let’s take a look:

This looks completely ridiculous, and I’m so down for it. I love absurdist humour and that’s exactly what this show is – absurd. It’s also a form of humour that’s not easy to pull off because you have to commit to it, and not compromise it with some misplaced reality – and based on this trailer I think Teenage Bounty Hunters has managed to do just that. Phillips and Fellini are hilarious as the irritating teenagers, they’ve really got the annoying mannerisms and vocal quirks down pat, and I definitely want to watch them maintaining their work-life balance.

What do you think?

The ten-episode-long first season of Teenage Bounty Hunters will premiere on Netflix on 14 August. It also stars Virginia Williams, Mackenzie Astin, Method Man, Myles Evans, Spencer House, Devon Hales, and Shirley Rumierk.

