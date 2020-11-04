Isabelle Fuhrman returns to star in Orphan prequel

Normally when horror producers stumble upon a good thing, they’re quick to commission a sequel and repeat the formula. For the psychological horror film Orphan though, that decision to finally make a follow-up movie has surprisingly taken eleven years as Variety is reporting that a new Orphan movie is finally going to be coming our way. Surprisingly though, this film will be a prequel titled Orphan: First Kill.

The original film centred on couple Kate (Vera Farmiga) and John Coleman (Peter Sarsgaard) following the tragic stillborn birth of their third child. To overcome that loss, Kate and John end up adopting a 9-year-old Russian orphan named Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) to help them cope. However, their happy family doesn’t last when death and mystery follow Esther into their household. Really old spoiler alert: As the Coleman’s discover, Esther is in fact a psychotic 33-year-old woman named Leena with a hormonal disorder that stunts her growth and who has previously murdered other families after infiltrating them.

What’s very interesting about this new prequel is that Furman is set to reprise her role as Esther/Leena while also serving as an executive producer on the film. While not exactly uncommon for a film’s star to return for its follow-up, especially when it was played as well as Fuhrman, Esther was supposed to look like a prepubescent girl while the 25-year-old actress has definitely grown up since the time the film was made. On top of that, this is supposed to be a prequel set before the events of the original film, so how is this all going to play out?

I guess we’ve seen horror movies tell more bizarre stories before, though it will be interesting to see exactly what narrative gymnastics are in store for this follow-up. To handle this though, William Brent Bell (The Boy) will be takin over directing duties from Jaume Collet-Serra with David Coggeshall penning the script. The film has also added Julia Stiles to its cast, with the actress playing one of Leena’s previous targets. Orphan: First Kill is set for release next year if all goes according to plan.

