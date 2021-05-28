Escape Room: Tournament of Champions trailer teases even deadlier traps

When it comes to movies, there is something magical about watching a whodunnit mystery, a film where you need to piece together different clues along with the characters to try and find out who the killer was. It’s a similar sort of thrill that we got to experience with the first Escape Room movie, which saw a group of people stuck in a series of complex and life-threatening escape rooms, with you trying to figure out how these characters could get out in one piece.

It’s that core reason that the first film was such a success, grossing an impressive $155 million off of a $9 million budget. No surprise then that t’s getting a sequel, and this time, it appears that a bigger budget has been used

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions has released a new trailer and shows that the delay rooms are only going to get even bigger and more intense as the film brings back some returning characters (played by Taylor Russell and Logan Miller) from the first film, along with a host of other survivors (Indya Moore, Isabelle Fuhrman, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel, and Carlito Olivero) as they all try and find their way out while trying to take down the evil Minos Corporation:

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is the sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this instalment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive… and discovering they’ve all played the game before.

I loved the thrill of the first film and look forward to trying to solve the new puzzles for the sequel, which looks to only up the ante. The puzzles shown off here look incredibly epic and there seem to be some good background stories to some of the new characters which are worth getting into. Though I also can’t help but feel disappointed that a major spoiler may have also just been revealed in the trailer. Come on Sony, keep the thrills to the movie.

This sequel brings back the same creative team, writers Bragi Schut and Maria Melnik and director Adam Robitel, so hopefully it will provide the same sort of thrills as the first film. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is scheduled for release on July 16tin theatres following significant delays due to Covid-19, with a streaming release scheduled for Netflix several months later.

