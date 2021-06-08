It’s all about trust in HBO Max’s star-studded crime thriller No Sudden Move

No Sudden Move (originally titled Kill Switch) is not just sound advice for when you’re sitting in the dentist’s chair, but is also the title of HBO Max’s upcoming star-studded crime thriller that features an impressive array of talent both in front of, and behind, the camera.

First off it’s directed by Oscar-winner (for 2000’s Traffic) Steven Soderbergh, who’s given us the superb heist movies Ocean’s Eleven and Logan Lucky, and written by Ed Solomon (Men in Black, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and the Now You See Me illusionist heist movies). The pair have previously worked together on HBO’s crime mystery limited series Mosaic.

Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame), Benicio del Toro (Sicario), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Amy Seimetz (The Killing), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Ray Liotta (Goodfellas), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place), Brendan Fraser (Doom Patrol), Bill Duke (Predator), Frankie Shaw (Mr. Robot), Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), Craig “muMs” Grant (Oz) and Matt Damon ( Team America: World Police The Martian) all star in the movie – and if all that’s no enough to get you to sit up and pay attention, then I don’t know what to tell you.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

In 1955 Detroit, a group of small-time criminals are hired to steal emerging car technology. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

Let’s take a look:

This looks like a great crime thriller with a compelling plot, a top-notch cast, and a cool blend of action, intrigue, and humour. Cheadle and del Toro make a great team, and I’m keen to see them unravel the mystery behind their betrayal and track down the ones ultimately responsible.

What do you think?

No Sudden Move will premiere on HBO Max on 1 July.

