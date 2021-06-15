It’s love vs family in the romantic action-drama Die in a Gunfight

Die in a Gunfight is the upcoming romantic action-drama from director Collin Schiffli, someone who clearly knows what kind of story he wants to tell because his previous two features, 2014’s Animal and 2018’s All Creatures Below Here, also dealt with couples trying to stick together despite inopportune circumstances. It’s written by the duo of Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, who previously worked together on Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Diego Boneta (Luis Miguel: The Series) and Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch) star as Ben and Mary, the scions of two powerful families (the Gibbons and the Rathcarts respectively) that have been engaged in a bitter feud with one another for generations. They’ve been forbidden to see one another but the pair share a love that won’t be denied, and as their defiance of their families’ wishes comes to a head blood will flow.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

A visually stunning movie with an exciting mix of action, humor, and heart, Die in a Gunfight follows Mary (Alexandra Daddario) and Ben (Diego Boneta), the star-crossed black sheep of two powerful families engaged in a centuries-long feud. When Mary and Ben reignite an affair after many years apart, their forbidden love triggers a dangerous collision of schemers and killers. Fists and bullets fly, but maybe, just maybe, love will conquer all.

It all sounds very Shakespearian. Let’s take a look:

I’m a bit on the fence with this. On the one hand I like the stylised look and feel it’s going for, the cast is decent, and the action looks fun. On the other hand something strikes me as off when it comes to the story and dialogue, with the latter coming across as a bit stilted.

What do you think?

Die in a Gunfight is due for release in US theatres and via on-demand on 16 July. It also stars Justin Chatwin, Travis Fimmel, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Wade Allain-Marcus, Billy Crudup, John Ralston, and Stuart Hughes.

