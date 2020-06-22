It’s the birth of a secret service in this new trailer for The King’s Man

Every story has a beginning, and if you’re part of a super-secret organisation that is set on saving the world every few months from the next nefarious villain, then it must be one pretty impressive origin story to set everything in motion. Before we saw the likes of Taron Egerton’s Eggsy and Colin Firth’s Harry Hart, there needed to have been many special Kingsmen who had saved the world many times before.

Director Matthew Vaughn is bringing that story to the big screen with Ralph Fiennes starring as the Duke of Oxford and Harris Dickinson (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) as Conrad, the young man the Duke will mentor in a similar manner to Harry Hart’s tutelage of Eggsy in the first Kingsman film. The King’s Man is set during the First World War as the nations of Europe set up spy organisations against each other in an effort to try and turn the tide of conflict on the continent. Something which you can see more of this in the new trailer released for the film:

The movie certainly appears to have lots of stylised violence that will likely delight audiences when it eventually releases this September (if it does indeed stick to the current release date). However, I suspect it’s the relationship between Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson’s characters that should spark the most enjoyment in the film, much like in the first film. In fact, that is my biggest issue with what I have seen for this movie so far. While the first Kingsman film was such a success because of the way it defied expectations within its genre, this film is perhaps sticking too close to that formula rather than doing its own thing judging by the trailers.

It might not be bold and new, but hopefully, it can still be a lot of fun and with some new characters and a completely different setting, still provide audiences with some great, unexpected entertainment. The prequel also stars Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou, and Rhys Ifans as the infamous, Rasputin, the film’s big villain.

