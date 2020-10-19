James Bond producers have not found Daniel Craig’s replacement yet

After being delayed again recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we now have to wait until April 2021 to finally see Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die. You can probably expect that extra time (and beyond) to be filled with a whole lot of rumours about who will be the next 007. The Hollywood grapevine loves hearsay when it comes to this franchise which is why sketchy reports that Tom Hardy had already been cast as the next James Bond, despite how illogical that proposition was, had grabbed headlines last month. But it’s going to be quite some time before we find which actor will become British super-spy 007 next as “you can only be in love with one person at a time.”

That’s the official word from Barbara Broccoli, the producer whose family has shepherded James Bond’s entire cinematic tenure since Sean Connery first made his debut as author Ian Fleming’s beloved character on screen in 1962. Since then the Broccolis and production company EON have seen five other actors take up the mantle, they’re in no rush to find lucky number seven, as Barbara Broccoli explained in the latest issue of Total Film (via sister site Gamesradar):

I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time. Once the film’s come out, then some time will pass, and then we’ll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel.

Debuting his gruff, less refined version of James Bond in 2005’s Casino Royale, Craig has boasted the longest tenure of any actor as 007. For many modern audience members, Craig’s bulldozing bruiser Bond is the definitive Bond, and it’s a portrayal that has been very successful. But that doesn’t mean that when Broccoli and co-producer Michael G. Wilson eventually pull the trigger on casting Craig’s replacement, that they will be looking for the same thing again.

It will have to be reimagined, in the way each actor has reimagined the role. That’s what is so exciting and fun about this franchise; the character evolves. Eventually, when we have to think about it, we’ll find the right person

You may have noticed that Broccoli said “right person” and not “right man”. Could this mean that the producers would be looking to shake and stir things up massively in the franchise to cast a female Bond? That’s a definitive “No” from Broccoli who explains that “We should create roles for women, not just turn a man into a woman.”

I’ve always pushed for more diversity in Hollywood, but that’s a sentiment that I fully agree with. There’s no way to cast a female Bond without fundamentally changing who the character is to the point where they’re not recognizable anymore. So why not just create a new character then? That’s what the rumourmongers seem to think is being done with Lashana Lynch’s Nomi in No Time To Die, with a possible spinoff planned for the next few years until the new James Bond is officially cast.

But just because Broccoli is not onboard with a female Bond, doesn’t mean that she’s unwilling to try new things.

He doesn’t need to be a white man. Not as far as I’m concerned.

That should get the “Idris Elba as the next Bond” fan club all worked up, even though the 48-year old actor is probably way too old for the gig now. Looking at a younger demographic, I’ve seen the likes of Dev Patel, Daniel Kaluya, Shazad Latif, Henry Golding, John Boyega, and more thrown around as actors of colour who can bring that handsome, charming (but occasionally a cold-hearted bastard) Bond to life on screen. I’m not willing to throw my support behind any of those quite yet, but I’m very excited for what the future of the James Bond franchise holds.

