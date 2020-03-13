John Krasinski has an idea for a third A Quiet Place film

When the sequel to The Quiet Place was first announced I have to be honest that I was a little disappointed because I felt it was the kind of movie that didn’t really need a follow-up as it’s perfect all on its own. With The Quiet Place Part II reportedly being rather exceptional and doing a solid job in expanding the premise of the first movie without ruining the novel concept of it, I guess it makes sense now to start thinking of it as a bigger franchise that could go beyond just those two initial films.

And it appears that this is exactly what director John Krasinksi is thinking as he revealed in a recent interview with Collider. Unlike his experience on the first film, Krasinski talked about thinking ahead to a second sequel while shooting Part II:

It’s interesting, I genuinely hadn’t thought about a second one when I was doing the first one. However, I really had these questions while I was doing it.

Krasinski even went as far as to write down notes for himself in case a third part ever gets made.

Given that the sequel has been getting rave reviews from critics, I would say that a Part III is definitely likely if the studio likes the idea. And given that he is married to the film’s star Emily Blunt, I’d imagine they would at least have her on board for a sequel too.

That part 3 though could be the last though as Krasinski compared the films to a trilogy that he has in mind. Let’s hope that this is not merely an effort to cash in on his newfound directorial fame but to rather reflect an amazing idea that can give us more of what so far has been an amazing concept.

