Last Night in Soho trailer: Edgar Wright’s time-hopping psychological thriller looks intense

Before yesterday, we knew next to nothing about Last Night in Soho, the upcoming next film from British filmmaking virtuoso Edgar Wright, best known for the likes of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs The World, and Baby Driver. Last night the first trailer dropped for the film, and we now know only a teeny tiny bit more than next to nothing about Last Night in Soho. But I’ll be damned if this didn’t jump way up the list of my anticipated films anyway.

Originally scheduled for release last year before the COVID-19 curveball that rocked the whole world, we know that Last Night in Soho is billed as a psychological thriller, a flavour of film that Wright has never dabbled in as the director is mostly known for darkly humourous tongue-in-cheek genre fare and snappily edited action beats. Of course, this being Wright, this won’t be a stock standard psychological thriller either.

The film starts Jojo Rabbit’s Thomas McKenzie and The Queen’s Gambit breakout Anya Taylor-Joy as two woman who could not be more different. McKenzie’s Eloise is a fashion-obsessed twenty-something in modern-day London while Taylor-Joy’s Sandy is Eloise’s jazz singer idol living in 1960s London… and somehow the pair meet. Maybe “meet” is too strong a word as… Well, actually let’s not spoil the surprise of a fantastic first trailer which you can – and definitely should! – check out below.

Hot damn, what a trailer! It manages to sell you completely on what Wright is doing here while you still have no idea what Wright is doing here! What we do know is that Taylor-Joy has incredible momentum at the moment following her Golden Globes win for The Queen’s Gambit and her name alone is sure to draw an audience. McKenzie is less well known but based on what I saw of her work in Jojo Rabbit and, more prominently, True History of the Kelly Gang, she should be able to lead this one very well.

Last Night in Soho was co-written by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who is best known for her Oscar-nominated screenwriting on 1917 as well as penning several episodes of Penny Dreadful. Those are some rather great credentials. The film also stars Matt Smith, Jessie Mei Li, Diana Rigg, and Terence Stamp, and is scheduled for release on 22 October 2021.

A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.

