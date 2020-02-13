Live-action Aladdin sequel officially in development

Even though the timeless story of Aladdin is perfect all on its own, it was inevitable once last year’s live-action adaptation became such a monumental success that there would be another movie. And now Disney has officially announced that they are working on a sequel to the film that saw Will Smith take on the iconic role of the genie.

Variety has reported on the news with Disney hiring John Gatins (Flight) and Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton) to write the script for Aladdin 2. Disney’s animated movie also received several sequels itself, but those were mostly terrible straight-to-DVD releases. This time around Disney is reportedly putting together an original story that takes the characters in a different direction than those sequels.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Guy Ritchie will be returning for this film, where he showed a surprising amount of depth in his abilities to bring a film with big song-and-dance numbers to life. That is great news for the continuity of the sequel, though the studio still needs to complete contracts with each of Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and others as the cast all apparently only had single film deals with Disney, unsure at the time just how much of a success it will be. Given the size of Disney’s cheque book, and the importance the film has had in the cast’s careers though, I don’t think securing them for another round of filming should be too difficult. And I also wouldn’t be surprised if they get multiple films deals this time as well.

I wasn’t too excited when I first heard Disney was making a live-action Aladdin movie, but this film turned out to be a lot of fun with a great cast, plenty of energy and its own sense of identity that didn’t lean too heavily on the animated classic. I wouldn’t mind stepping into Agrabah once again for more of the same.

