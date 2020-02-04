Local weekend box office – Like a Boss can’t boss around Bad Boys

Looks like it’s better to be bad than bossy. That’s the takeaway from South African box office charts for this weekend past as Like a Boss could barely make a dent in the box office success of Bad Boys for Life. The R-rated comedy starring Tiffany Hadish, Rose Byrne, and Salma Hayek had to settle for a second-place debut with R1.4 million. That means that Bad Boys for Life is still on top for the second weekend running as the buddy cop action-comedy added another R7.6 million to take its local total to R26 million in 10 days.

There was virtually no change in the order of films when it came to the bulk of the chart as holdovers just dropped down one spot. There were five other newcomers this weekend past in Poppie Nongena, Dark Waters, Mosley, The Turning, and A Hidden Life though. However, due to them all only receiving limited openings, they had to be happy with either the tail end of the top ten or even outside of it. Of the four, Dark Waters is the only standout. The Mark Ruffalo-led true-story legal drama earned R202k from just 13 cinemas giving it one of the better per-theatre-averages on the charts.

Special mention has to be made of Jumanji: The Next Level, which has been on the charts for eight weeks and remained in the top three for all of that time. It is currently the highest overall earner in the top ten. Meanwhile, the wrong kind of special mention goes out to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker which has plummeted out of the charts. It dropped from the ninth place it occupied last weekend all the way down to 17th!

Let’s see what the rest of the SA box office chart looks like:

No. Movie Name Weekend gross Percentage change Local gross Last Week's Position 1 Bad Boys for Life R7.6 million -44% R26 million 1st 2 Like a Boss R1.4 million NE R1.4 million NE 3 Jumanji: The Next Level R1.1 million -33% R65.5 million 2nd 4 Dolittle R788 613 -41% R8.4 million 3rd 5 1917 R572 005 -43% R4.3 million 4th 6 Bombshell R398 517 -51% R1.5 million 5th 7 Frozen II R375 334 -43% R55.9 million 6th 8 Spies in Disguise R356 432 -34% R12.3 million 7th 9 Poppie Nongena R265 442 NE R265 4423 NE 10 Dark Waters R202 277 NE R202 277 NE

NE = New Entry

