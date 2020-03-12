Mark Ruffalo to star in Disney+ She-Hulk series

Even if you thought Marvel couldn’t possibly handle a larger line-up of superheroes, they’ll be using their various Disney+ series to unveil even more characters than ever before. One such new hero coming our way is Jennifer Susan Walters AKA the sensational She-Hulk, who’ll be getting a series of her own. We know very little about Marvel’s intentions for the six-episode series just yet, as there’s no word on who will be playing the lead just yet.

According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, Mark Ruffalo will also be involved in some way as they report that the actor has officially signed on to return as Bruce Banner/Hulk in Disney’s She-Hulk. It is unclear whether he will be a guest star or a regular in the show. His new deal with Marvel may even include appearances on the big screen as part of Marvel’s Phase Four of the MCU, so there is a chance we could be seeing Ruffalo show up elsewhere soon.

Having Ruffalo appear in She-Hulk makes a lot of sense from a character origin perspective and shows that Marvel remains committed to continuity between these new TV shows and their movies. In the comics, Walters receives her powers after a blood transfusion from Brice Banner who happens to be her cousin, so if Disney Is going to be loyal to this, they would need to involve Ruffalo in some way.

In the comics, we also see Walters able to retain her consciousness while in Hulk form, so it’s likely we could see whoever plays the role in this guise quite often and it fits in nicely with how we saw the character land up in Avengers: Endgame, as Ruffalo’s Hulk was a merger of brains and brawn. Marvel has been keeping their plans for She-Hulk quiet for now, but with news of this casting, it is likely we could see more information coming our way soon.

Last Updated: