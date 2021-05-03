Marvel reveals first Eternals footage, titles/logos for Captain Marvel 2 and Black Panther 2!

Tomorrow is May the Fourth, which means that we were all prepping for a deluge of Star Wars Day news to hit the internet in the next 24 hours. But Disney has pulled the ol’ switcheroo on us, and instead of Star Wars we just got a whole lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe goodness out of nowhere!

In a video titled “Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies”, we got highlights of past Marvel Studios films set to a voiceover from the late great Stan Lee, talking about how much he loved being around people and how we’re all part of one big family. “We’re all part of one big universe, that moves ever upward and onward to greater glory”, the legendary comic book creator narrates as onscreen text reminds us that we go to see these movies to “escape”, to “feel connected”, to “get lost in a story”. It all culminates in the footage of an audience’s explosive reaction to the incredible “portals” scene in Avengers: Endgame (which still gives me goosebumps every single time I see it). But it’s here where things interesting.

As the footage changes to show snippets of upcoming movies, we got a whole lot of footage from the likes of Black Widow and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. But hold onto your butts as we also get our very first look recent Oscar winner Chloe Zhao’s Eternals. There isn’t much but we get to see the film’s ensemble cast led by Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiana, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harrington, Lauren Ridloff, Ma Dong-seok, Lia McHugh, and a golden sword-wielding Angelina Jolie! As Chan says “We’re the the ones who change everything”, hinting at the major role this film will probably play in the future of the MCU.

But the geek hits don’t stop there though, as we get a barrage of title logo reveals for other upcoming movies. Most of these are ones we know already, but there are a couple of bombshells in there. Firstly, we now know that the hotly anticipated Black Panther 2 will officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will be hitting cinemas on 8 July 2022.

We still don’t know exactly how Marvel is handling this sequel following the tragic and shocking passing of titular star Chadwick Boseman. Various people have revealed over the last year since the actor’s death due to cancer that they would not be recasting his role as King T’Challa, nor would they make use of a CGI double to replace him. In the comics, T’Challa’s sister Shuri became the second Black Panther, but onscreen actress Letitia Wright’s character may still be too new/young to take on that mantle. Based on the “Wakanda Forever” title, I’m guessing that the sequel may just pivot to become an ensemble piece focused on all the many kick-ass characters in this world. Co-star Lupita N’yongo recently spoke to Yahoo about returning writer/director Ryan Coogler’s approach to Boseman’s passing and how “the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world.”

The other big reveal is that the hotly anticipated Captain Marvel sequel is now officially titled The Marvels. Based on what has been revealed about this movie thus far, this makes perfect sense.

Thanks to official announcements, we know that Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel will be joined by Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, spinning out of her own upcoming Disney+ series. You can see both their respective logos comprised into the new one above. On top of that, WandaVision also gave us the superpowered origin of Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, who in the comics became the second character to be named Captain Marvel. We know that Parris is also in the cast list for The Marvels, though she will probably be adopting one of her many other comic book identities, such as Photon. Either way, that’s a lot of Marvel-ous characters that will hit our screen when The Marvels flies into cinema on 11 November 2022.

As for the rest of the lineup, this was basically Marvel throwing down the gauntlet to say that the COVID-19 delays are over and their slate is now locked in. That starts with Black Widow on 9 July 2021, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on 3 September 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home on 17 December 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on 25 March 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder on 6 May 2022, then the aforementioned The Marvels and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on 17 February 2023, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 on 5 May 2023.

But then there was one final surprise for the eagle-eyed among you. As the Marvel Studios fanfare kicked in, what looks initially like an Avengers logo quickly morphs to resemble a stylized “4”. Yep, Marvel is teasing the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot to be helmed by Jon Watts (Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy). We still don’t know else about Marvel’s planned take on Fantastic Four now that the rights have been reacquired from Fox as part of that studio’s takeover by Disney.

Last Updated: