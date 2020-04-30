Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD are on a final mission in first season 7 trailer

All good things must come to an end. And for Agents of SHIELD – which got reaaaaaally good after a very shaky start as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first TV series spinoff – that end came at during the finale of season five. The team literally saved the entire world, plot threads got wrapped up, and the beloved Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) got to spend his final moments with Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) on a tranquil tropical beach in Tahiti before passing away heroically. The perfect end… And then they brought back Phil Coulson.

Granted this was all due to the show’s ratings being good enough that the Disney-owned ABC didn’t want to let it go, but the sixth season actually ended up being pretty cool, even if the means of Coulson’s reappearance was a bit convoluted: It wasn’t actually Phil Coulson but an alien entity wearing his face and body. And at the end of season six, it too died (not heroically). Which meant there was only one thing to do when ratings once again proved strong enough to warrant one last hurrah: Bring back Phil Coulson again!

The season six finale ended with a double whammy as Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge), and the Chronicom Enoch (Joel Stoffer) showed up with an upgraded Zephyr-1 that time jumped them back to the 1930s, and it was revealed that Coulson’s consciousness has been put in a Life Model Decoy (ok, so not really an LMD as it uses far more advanced Chronicom tech, but let’s just go with LMD for sake of brevity). Just what are Enoch’s Chronicom enemies doing in the past and how does it relate to SHIELD’s future? Well, we just got our first glimpse at some answers as the first trailer for season has been released! Check out the synopsis and trailer below:

In the seventh and final season of the Marvel hit, Coulson and the Agents of SHIELD are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.

Ooh. It looks like Coulson and co will have to now have to save the evil Hydra organization to ensure that the future plays out as intended and not in whatever creepy robot way the Chronicoms are planning. Or – and this would be one hell of a kicker – history originally played out according to the Chronicoms’ machinations, but the Agents of SHIELD changed it to the lesser evil of Hydra fully aware of the havoc they will wreak? The show has gotten plenty timey-whimey in the past with all kinds of bootstrap paradoxes and heavy moral ponderings, so I wouldn’t be surprised at all.

Some of you may have been surprised though to briefly see an old familiar face in that trailer. It was recently confirmed that thanks to this season of Agents of SHIELD’s time travel, Enver Gjokaj would be reprising his role as fan-favourite Strategic Scientific Reserve (SSR) agent Daniel Sousa from the criminally short-lived Agent Carter. The SSR is, of course, the precursor for SHIELD, which leads to some interesting interactions as Gjokaj and co-showrunner Jed Whedon recently told EW:

“One of the things we think is so fun — especially with Coulson, who’s just a fanboy for S.H.I.E.L.D. history — is them just getting to walk right into [that history],” says co-showrunner Jed Whedon. “With Sousa, we had a good opportunity to hit that note with Agent Coulson.” Gjokaj adds, “What’s unexpectedly, for me, really fun is that we realized once we got Coulson and [Sousa] in the same scene that they’re very similar.”

And while she’s nowhere to be seen in this trailer, it’s also been confirmed that Agent Peggy Carter herself, Hayley Atwell, will be showing up as well. The last time we saw Peggy was in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame as she finally got that happy ending she and a time-displaced Steve Rogers always deserved. Agents of SHIELD’s adventures will be set a number of years before that though – when Peggy and Daniel were still an item – so don’t expect to see Captain America though.

When we’ll get to see the rest of the gang though is not too far off, as the 13-episode seventh and final season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will premiere on ABC in the US on 27 May.

