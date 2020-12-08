Matthew Vaughn has around seven more Kingsman films planned

You can never have too much of a good thing, unless that good thing is Kingsman. Following its breakout success in 2015, the first Matthew Vaughn directed Kingsman movie which itself was based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, it seemed like we had a new hit franchise on our hands. Kingsman featured crazy stunts coupled with graphic violence, outrageous humour and twists that were so shocking, you couldn’t believe that they filmed it. It felt like a true reimagining of the superspy formula that warranted many more sequels.

The first sequel we got, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, resulted in Vaughn doubling down on the formula only for us to realise that the shock factor simply don’t work so well the second time around. As a result, the upcoming prequel, The King’s Man (scheduled for release in February 2021) starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Djimon Hounsou will tell a completely different type of story, while Vaughn also continues work on a third Kingsman film.

It may already sound like too many Kingsman movies, but Vaughn is not deterred by the lacklustre reception to the second movie and believes that the franchise has a long way still to go. Just how many different films does Vaughn envision are still left in the franchise? According to production company Marv Group CEO Zygi Kamasa in an interview with Deadline, Vaugh is working on “something like seven more Kingsman films”:

We want to grow the business and the output. We have a Kingsman TV series in the works and there are two-three other franchises that are being developed alongside the Kingsman world.

That’s a lot of Kingsman and hopefully, Vaughn has enough crazy ideas up his sleeves to make the franchise feel fresh without trying to maintain the same formula. Watching Taron Egerton and Colin Firth is a lot of fun, but there are only so many shocks you can pull off before it all grows stale.

