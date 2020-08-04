The King’s Man to set up Kingsman 3; Vaughn may look for new director

When the first Kingsman movie debuted on cinema screens back in 2015, no one was really expecting much from this movie based on a comic book series by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. Thanks to some rather ingenious, but raunchy humour, crazy action sequences and a script that was as bold as it was surprising, the film became a massive success which meant it was now ripe for a sequel.

The sequel, 2017’s The Golden Circle, was rather underwhelming and tried too hard to shock and surprise like the first movie did, and it appeared that the franchise may have been ready to die just as quickly as it started. Director Matthew Vaughn though still has big ideas for the series and its future, which is why rather than rushing to create a trilogy, he decided to focus on making a prequel that tells the story of the origins of this secret service, called The King’s Man.

It turns out though that there is more to this prequel than just trying to freshen up the franchise and give an opportunity for new characters, as Vaughn recent revealed in an interview with Empire that the prequel will also serve to set up the events of Kingsman 3:

We’ve put seeds for what’s going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this. And it’s going to be very different

It’s going to be very different is a key line there, because even though the Kingsman franchise is only two movies in, you get the sense that it needs a change in formula to stay relevant as the shock tactics in the previous entries are unlikely to surprise audiences again. A change which Vaughn is taking seriously as he revealed that he is also considering not directing Kingsman 3:

I actually don’t know what I want to do. There is an opportunity for a director to really change it up, but I’m considering it

I definitely think the Kingsman franchise has potential. That first movie was chock-full of laughs and surprises, but it’ll certainly struggle to keep that sort of expectation going and so needs to find strength in a stronger story and characters to really make it work.

