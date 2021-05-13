Metalocalypse, The Venture Bros., and Aqua Teen Hunger Force movies greenlit by Adult Swim

It’s happening, it’s finally happening! Adult Swim has greenlit not one but three new movies based on its original series Metalocalypse, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and The Venture Bros. In a series of tweets, Adult Swim confirmed the three movies will be arriving on Blu-ray and DVD, and will premiere on HBO Max and Adult Swim.

There’s no release date for either of the three films, but a brief synopsis for each one was provided:

Metalocalypse

The power-hungry TRIBUNAL unveils their secret and deadly “Falconback Project” as the world grows in embattled chaos and the menacing Doomstar breaches the Earth’s atmosphere while the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation?

The Venture Bros.

Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

A continuation of the hit animated series, fans will find out what happens next with Frylock, Meatwad and Master Shake, who consider themselves crime fighters, but the truth is they never fight crime.

Oh my yes. In the case of Metalocalypse and The Venture Bros., those two shows ended on massive cliffhangers. After the best damn musical of all time, The Doomstar Requiem, the day was apparently saved and the band was back together. Nothing to worry about! Save for the fact that William Murderface had apparently been poisoned with some unknown drug. I’m sure he’ll be fine, brutal, and metal.

As for The Venture Bros. the show had a notoriously long wait between each season since the show began airing in 2003, with season 7 turning out to be its final run back in 2018. Having kicked off a new status quo for the Venture family, season 7 would end with brotherly betrayal, more questions as to the nature of the richly-detailed world of the series, and Hank Venture going solo.

And then there’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force, a show which is…certainly something. Originally kicking off as a series featuring a sentient meatball, box of chips, and a milkshake attempting to solve crimes, it quickly became something even more absurd. Have you ever seen a giant dick running around mutilating dudes so that he could build a giant dick rocket made out of severed penises? No? How about invaders from space trying to sell Moonijuana, religious talking fruit willing to do sexual favours for drug money, or the cybernetic ghost of Xmas past that came from the future?

Trust me, it’s brilliantly weird. New films to tie up several loose ends for these shows? Even better.

