Mid-season trailer for WandaVision teases the back half of Marvel’s trippy show

SPOILER WARNING FOR WANDAVISION’S FIRST FOUR EPISODES

Well, let it never be said again that Marvel only knows how to tell a story one way, because man oh man has WandaVision been an unexpected ride so far. The first three episodes of Marvel’s debut Disney+ series was all classic sitcom banter and off-kilter oddities as we established the mystery of just what the f–k was going on with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision (who is supposed to be dead!) in the very weird little town of Westview. Then episode four arrived, and – to use the technical parlance of the industry – it was a doozy!* In surprising fashion, Marvel didn’t just let us peek behind the curtain, but gave us a full tour backstage as we experienced all the events up to now from the outside.

As we learned the story of Teyonah Parris’ newly-returned-from-the-Blip- SWORD agent Monica Rambeau (how good was that cold open?!) and why she was also stuck in Westview as the “character” Geraldine, we also got to see that it was none other than Kat Dennings’ fan-favourite scientist Darcy who had been watching Wanda and Vision’s “sitcom”, and it was Randal Park’s FBI Agent Jimmy Woo whose voice we had heard over the radio. Hell, we even got explanations for creepy beekeeper dude (just a SWORD agent who tried to infiltrate Westview through the sewers) and that odd colourized toy helicopter (actually a SWORD drone that had been inexplicably transformed to be era-specific).

But now Monica has been tossed out of Westview by a Wanda who is clearly coming apart at the seams along with the make-believe world around her – which she seemingly created unbeknownst to herself. And things got even weirder with the super-accelerated birth of Wanda and Vision’s twin boys. Last time we checked, dead synthetic lifeforms couldn’t father children. And now we’re back to asking questions again: Why did Wanda create this world as a sitcom through the ages? What will happen to her twins? Who is Kathryn Hahn’s nosy neighbour Agnes really and what does she know? How will Vision handle finding out he was brought back from the dead? Why were Monica and Jimmy initially not affected by the mindwipe of everybody else around Westview? Is Monica’s SWORD boss giving off shady vibes to anybody else? And will Al Pacino actually show up as Mephisto the devil? Yes, you read that last one correctly!

And based on the newly released mid-season trailer for WandaVision, it looks like we’re in for a wild ride as we tackle those questions. Well, some of those questions, at least. Check it out below.

And before ending this off, let’s add more fuel to the Mephisto fire. Elizabeth Olsen and showrunner/creator Jac Schaeffer recently chatted to TVLine, specifically about the internet-destroying plot twist of another Disney+ show in The Mandalorian. I won’t ruin it for those of you that have somehow managed to avoid all the spoilers right now, but I will just say the Star Wars show’s season finale boasted a surprise character appearance that had fans losing their mind. When asked by TVLine if we would get something similar in WandaVision, Olsen simply offered a mysterious “Yes… I’m really excited!”. Schaeffer was similarly coy as she teased that “there are so many surprises left in store… I encourage all fans to settle in, because there’s more coming.”

Damn it. Can the remaining five episodes of WandaVision just stream directly into my brain now, please?

*The fourth episode of WandaVision blew everything open so superbly, that even Geoff, famously a curmudgeon when it came to any comic book movies/shows, is now hooked and geeking out with me. I never thought I would see the day!

