Mortal Kombat reboot movie finally gets a 2021 release date

Two weeks back, Warner Bros. pulled off a FATALITY! on the competition when the studio made the historic announcement that its entire 2021 slate of films will debut simultaneously in theatres and on HBO Max. This included the upcoming R-rated Mortal Kombat movie reboot which we had literally heard just a day before would not be getting the HBO Max treatment. As if that wasn’t confusing enough, WB’s announcement didn’t include when the new movie was actually getting released. But now we finally have our answer!

After a whole lot of radio silence on the topic, Todd Garner – who is co-producing this video game adaptation reboot with horror maestro James Wan – took to Twitter to share a brand new poster for the movie which reveals that Mortal Kombat will be hitting theatres/HBO Max on 16 April 2021.

Trailer in the new year. Sorry it took so long to get this out. pic.twitter.com/Jku86FYKo2 — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) December 14, 2020

Garner also states that we’ll see the first trailer for the upcoming film “in the new year” though not when that will be. Seeing as how production wrapped on the shoot earlier this week – after a lengthy shutdown for COVID-19 as well as subsequent reshoots – it probably won’t be too far into 2021. Since production began way back in September 2019, we’ve literally not seen a single frame from this production other than the occasional out-of-costume behind-the-scenes pic/vid from the cast, so that trailer is waaaaay overdue.

The upcoming film is being directed by newcomer Simon McQuoid from a script by Greg Russo, which will reportedly be leaning hard into the original video game franchise’s R-rated roots, including showcasing the games’ iconically gruesome fatalities on-screen for the first time. To do that, Mortal Kombat has pulled together a cast of some serious ass-kickers with Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Elissa Cadwell as Nitara, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan playing an unknown role (though it’s almost certainly the blind swordsman Kenshi).

