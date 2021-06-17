Mortal Kombat: Scorpion’s Revenge sequel coming later this year

We’re living in a glorious age where Mortal Kombat’s best movies easily outnumber its more infamously awful takes on the classic fighting game franchise. Cheesy as it may be, 1995’s Mortal Kombat is still a rock-solid PG-13 blast of fun and this year’s reboot added some of the ol’ claret while retaining the wicked humour of the series.

And then there’s the animated film from last year, Mortal Kombat: Scorpion’s Revenge. Thanks to the beauty of animation, that film was able to dip into ultra-violent territory while making good use of the bone-crunching brutality of the modern era of Mortal Kombat games, while also telling a surprisingly good story! And naturally a sequel is on the way.

The best part? It’ll be out quite soon.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms will be out in Q3 according to The Hollywood Reporter, although no exact dates were given. Pretty much the entire surviving voice actor cast will be back for the sequel, including Joel McHale and Jennifer Carpenter as Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade, as well as a few new voices being added to the mix.

Matthew Mercer suits up as Stryker and Smoke, Bayardo De Murguia steps in for Sub-Zero, Matt Yang King dons Kung Lao hat, Paul Nakauchi plays the Lin Kuei Grandmaster, Emily O’Brien is Jade, and Debra Wilson gets creepy with D’Vorah. Technically, the film also has core crew members back in the saddle such as director Ethan Spaulding, screenwriter Jeremy Adams, producers Rick Morales and Jim Krieg, and executive producer Sam Register, while Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon lends a severed hand as a creative consultant.

Basically, if you liked what you saw in Scorpion’s Revenge, then Battle of the Realms sounds like it’s shaping up to be more of the same heart-ripping action. Nice.

Last Updated: