Some of the most expensive mansions of sports stars can be found scattered around the world. Some of them are in neighborhoods where you would expect to find such houses, while others have decided to live away from the rest in private areas. Either way, the amount of money they are worth would not surprise most of you, and the houses they live in would be expected to be enormous.

Let’s look at some of the most expensive homes owned by sports stars to see how lavish their kingdoms genuinely are.

David Beckham And His 39.6 Million Dollar Mansion

The first on the list is a well know footballer by the name of David Beckham. His current net worth is four hundred and fifty-five million dollars, and the house he resides in is valued at 39.6 million dollars. It is located in London in the high-profile Holland Park area. The home is currently being remodeled for 6.6 million dollars, so expect to see the property’s value go up from where it is now.

The inside of the mansion is said to have a top-of-the-line gym, an indoor pool, a salon, a runway, and a fancy wine cellar to finish it off. This building was built in 1880, so some of the areas may not be safe to reside in until all the renovations are completed.

Greg Norman And His 60 Million Dollar Mansion

One of golf’s all-time greats is Greg Norman, and since his net worth is over four hundred million dollars, it is no surprise to find him on this list. His mansion on Jupiter Island has a current value of 59.9 million dollars, according to TheSun. It sits on 8 acres of land that stretches from the Atlantic on one side to an intercoastal body of water on the other.

The estate has seven separate buildings for a total of 31,800 square feet. The buildings are comprised of the main mansion, a coach house, a pool house, a tennis house, a boat house, a carriage house, and a beach house. Each building is separated to ensure they are all enclosed and excluded from the area’s weather conditions.

Tiger Woods And His 65 Million Dollar Mansion

One of the most well-known golfing professionals in the world is Tiger Woods. He has a current net worth of over one billion dollars, and his mansion on Jupiter Island is estimated to be worth right around 65 million dollars, says TheList. It covers 12 acres of land and has internal footage of 10,000 square feet.

The mansion boasts a state-of-the-art gym, theatre, multimedia room, wine cellar, an elevator, and an oxygen therapy room. On the land outside the estate, you will find a 3.5-acre golf course, tennis court, a 100-foot swimming pool, a 60-foot diving pool, and a spa.

Conclusion

This is just a tiny sampling of the rich and famous sports stars that live in massive mansions. Many of them have two estates in different areas of the world, while others prefer to have one lovely home to hang their hats. Plus, some of the greatest superstars are moving to a new area and have their current multi-million dollar homes up for sale.

If you are just dreaming about living in a mansion, you need to spend some time surfing the web and browsing through some fantastic homes superstars offer you to see.

