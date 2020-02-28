Movies out Today: 28 February 2020

The Invisible Man creeps into cinemas this week, alongside Harrison Ford on an adventure with a pupper and a local film that made waves at TIFF.

The Invisible Man

Age Restriction: 18 D H L V

Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer, NBC’s The InBetween), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge, Straight Outta Compton) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid, HBO’s Euphoria). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

What Critical Hit has to say:

Apart from a few moments that feel like they amount to nothing, The Invisible Man is a polished and utterly suspenseful reimagining of Universal’s classic horror icon. With an ambitious performance from its lead actress and insightful writing/directing choices, this is a remake done right. – 8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 90 (Fresh)

Metacritic: 71 (Generally Favourable Reviews)

The Call of the Wild

Age Restriction: 7–9 PG D V

Adapted from the beloved literary classic, THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team–and later its leader–Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

Rotten Tomatoes: 62 (Fresh)

Metacritic: 47 (Mixed or Average Reviews)

The Informer

Age Restriction: 16 D L V

Honorably discharged Special Ops soldier Pete Koslow’s (Joel Kinnaman) world is turned upside-down when he is jailed after a fight to protect his wife (Ana de Armas). He’s given a chance for early release by becoming an informant for the FBI (Academy Award nominees Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen) and using his covert skills in an operation to take down The General, the most powerful crime boss in New York. But when the FBI sting meant to finally earn Koslow his freedom results in the death of an undercover NYPD cop, Koslow finds himself caught in the crossfire between the mob and the FBI. The General insists Koslow takes the heat and sends him back to prison to spearhead a drug operation from inside, and the FBI affirms that going back to jail to do The General’s bidding is the only way for Koslow to keep his deal with them alive. Caught in a world of impossible choices, Koslow must return to prison, where he formulates a plan to escape the clutches of three of New York City’s most powerful organizations – the mob, the NYPD and the FBI – in order to save himself and his family.

Rotten Tomatoes: 53% (Rotten)

Metacritic: 74 (Generally Favourable Reviews)

Knuckle City

Age Restriction: 18 D L N S V

An aging, womanizing professional boxer and his career-criminal brother take one last shot at success and get more than they’ve bargained for, in South African director Jahmil X.T. Qubeka’s slick, gripping new film.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% (Fresh)

Last Updated: