Moviesda – Why it is Illegal to Use…

As with many illegal movie streaming and downloading websites, Moviesda has become quite a popular piracy website that has been offering songs and movies to its visitors for free. Piracy has become quite a serious issue in the entertainment industry in recent times – mainly because it makes it more difficult for smaller filmmakers and actors to make a living from their movies.

When piracy websites such as Moviesda leak new movies to its client base as soon as they are released, this will result in a smaller number of people showing up to the local theatre and paying to see these new movies. Of course, in the grand scheme of things, this might quite a trivial matter given the state of the world at the moment, but more piracy equals less revenue for local theatres putting businesses and livelihoods at risk.

What is Moviesda?

Moviesda is a website that uploads pirated content, making it illegal to use. Moviesda is most famous for streaming and downloading movies in Tamil and Telugu languages, as well as Malayalam. It seems to be a go-to website now for movie fans who want to watch the latest releases before they are in the cinema.

Moviesda has been optimized mainly for smartphone users, which make it even easier for people to watch. There is also a section which allows users to download movies with reduced quality to improve download times and minimize memory usage.

Moviesda, which used to be known as Isaimini, has a huge collection of Tamil and Tamil-dubbed movies, alongside other more popular Western TV shows, international films and major Hollywood blockbuster film releases.

Moviesda Movie Leaks

Made famous for its pirated films, Moviesda has a collection of movies from renowned stars like Rajnikanth and Dhanush. Recent movie leaks include Jasmine, 2.0, and Aayiram Porkasugal. They also leaked Petta, and Rajnikanth’s latest release Darbar. This will have certainly dented the profits of these releases, given the huge amount of traffic that goes to their website.

How Long Will Movies Da Be Online For?

Not long! India and the USA are not alone in their fight against pirated movies, songs, and TV shows. It is a worldwide problem. Law enforcement has been more severe in recent times to try and stop these websites from distributing pirated content, so you should expect Moviesda and similar websites to be taken offline at the domain registry level. Don’t be surprised if they change their domain name and domain extension from time to time to stop or slow down the legal process.

This is why Isaimini changed their name to Moviesda to keep their site online.

Song Leaks by Moviesda

Moviesda is also infamous in their leaking of Tamil and Hindi songs. It is possible to listen to these songs on their website, or even download them to enjoy them in your own time.

Stopping Piracy – What Can Be Done?

The 2019 Cinematograph Act (see here) imposes larges fines on those who watch, or use illegal streamed or downloaded content. In some cases, this can result in a jail term of three years, so the punishments are becoming quite severe. While the government will continue to ban and takedown websites like Moviesda, there are way too many of these sites for the government to keep up. What can be done? More severe penalties?

Will I be Jailed or Fined if I Use Moviesda?

It is possible if you are caught. It is illegal to watch or download pirated movies, as it falls under strict copyright infringement laws, which will result in a large fine and jail term. The take home message is simple – don’t use it!

