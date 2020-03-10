Mulan could be Disney’s best live-action adaptation yet according to early reactions

Disney may have just released its first Pixar movie of the year and have a big Marvel movie coming soon, but its most anticipated new release of the first half of 2020 for me is Mulan. It’s not because I am a massive fan of the original animated classic, but rather because so far everything we have seen about this live-action remake has just looked remarkably fresh and well-executed.
It’s the fact that Disney is completely breaking the mould of its other live-action remakes and giving us something that looks completely different and a lot more authentic to its Chinese roots (not to mention some amazingly choreographed fight scenes). The trailers certainly have me excited, but trailers are just that: trailers. They don’t mean the actual film will necessarily be any good.
While we haven’t had an opportunity to see it for ourselves just yet there are several people that have in the US and they posted their initial non-review, non-spoiler thoughts on Twitter. Let’s see what they had to say:
So Mulan could possibly be Disney’s best live-action remake to date that looks stunning and features amazing fight scenes? Colour me excited and these reactions have only amplified my excitement for this film. Despite looking completely different from its animated counterpart, it also appears that there are a lot of throwbacks to the film that inspired it too. Not everything about Mulan may be perfect, but there is certainly enough praise here to maintain excitement for the film. Mulan arrives in theatres on 27 March 2020.
Last Updated: March 10, 2020