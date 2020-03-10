Mulan could be Disney’s best live-action adaptation yet according to early reactions

Disney may have just released its first Pixar movie of the year and have a big Marvel movie coming soon, but its most anticipated new release of the first half of 2020 for me is Mulan. It’s not because I am a massive fan of the original animated classic, but rather because so far everything we have seen about this live-action remake has just looked remarkably fresh and well-executed.

It’s the fact that Disney is completely breaking the mould of its other live-action remakes and giving us something that looks completely different and a lot more authentic to its Chinese roots (not to mention some amazingly choreographed fight scenes). The trailers certainly have me excited, but trailers are just that: trailers. They don’t mean the actual film will necessarily be any good.

While we haven’t had an opportunity to see it for ourselves just yet there are several people that have in the US and they posted their initial non-review, non-spoiler thoughts on Twitter. Let’s see what they had to say:

#Mulan is the best of the Disney live-action remakes since Cinderella — I didn’t even miss the songs. Finds new notes in a story we already know while delivering gorgeous action, heart, and humor. Liu Yifei is 🌟💥🔥 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) March 10, 2020

#Mulan is one of the best live-action adaptation of a Disney animated classic. It honors the 1998 film and the ballad by modernizing themes of female empowerment and iconic scenes, while also standing out w/ great cinematography & battle sequences are reminiscent of Wuxia epics. pic.twitter.com/2DUjzX1M1h — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) March 10, 2020

Disney’s Mulan remake leaves a lot behind, but offers much more in its absence. Plenty of 1998 throwbacks pepper a story full of incredible action, humor, and heart.



Oh, and the romantic chemistry gets STEAMY. Like chanting “kiss” in a silent theater steamy.#Mulan2020 #mulan pic.twitter.com/soILc7OdTm — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) March 10, 2020

There’s a great film yearning to break out in #Mulan, but it’s surprisingly bogged down by adapting the animation. It has its moments, but the poor villains and inconsistent action quality results in a mediocre movie. pic.twitter.com/2iZ3wZYOts March 10, 2020

I’ve seen MULAN twice now and I must say it is grrrreat. Easily Disney’s best live action reboot. I think it’s also Disney’s first battle epic? It is beautiful & absorbing & rich & empowering. The cast is excellent and Niki Caro’s direction is just breathtaking. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) March 10, 2020

#Mulan is absolutely fantastic. Different enough with great action scenes, but with the heart of the original film. It doesn't even matter that it's not a musical. If you're a fan of the animated, there are subtle nods to many of the songs. Can’t wait to see this again. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 10, 2020

#Mulan is exciting, vibrant, emotional, and different from the animated version. It's definitely its own thing, which I dug – a more mature Disney film, featuring stunning production design & fight choreography. Director Niki Caro & star Liu Yifei are the big stand-outs, imo pic.twitter.com/p6IEQUDNBu — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 10, 2020

So Mulan could possibly be Disney’s best live-action remake to date that looks stunning and features amazing fight scenes? Colour me excited and these reactions have only amplified my excitement for this film. Despite looking completely different from its animated counterpart, it also appears that there are a lot of throwbacks to the film that inspired it too. Not everything about Mulan may be perfect, but there is certainly enough praise here to maintain excitement for the film. Mulan arrives in theatres on 27 March 2020.

