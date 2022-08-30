Netflix Lounge Zone: How to Make it Perfect

The concept of lounge areas has firmly entered our lives. From bars, lofts and special zones at airports and train stations, they migrated to flats.

We have prepared some basic rules on how to use furniture to equip a lounge zone at home: in your living, on the balcony and even in the bedroom. Everything is simple, and can be arranged with the help of armchairs, sofas, sunbeds, and mattresses.

Img Source – PlusPlus

Lounge Zone Basic Rules

This is the area used for rest, relaxation, and the opportunity to disconnect from the everyday worries of big cities. Setting up one’s own island of calm is quite important!

Despite the fact that the lounge style doesn’t exist in general, this area still has well known rules and laws.

1. Spacious room

If the area of the house or flat allows, choose big spaces with high ceilings and large windows. This will give you the opportunity to receive the energy of peace on frosty mornings, sunny afternoons, quiet twilights and cool evenings.

2. Comfortable furniture

The most important character of the lounge zone is, for sure, the upholstered furniture. It creates the feeling of maximum comfort. Large, comfortable, soft, complemented by poufs and a little table with your favorite books, newspapers, drinks. Don’t forget about sunbeds, loungers, transforming chairs and mattresses – an indispensable condition is the horizontal position of the body, so that you could feast as it was done in ancient Rome. To find such fine and elegant furnishings click here.

3. Smooth lines

The lounge zone can either be a part of the overall style or, conversely, stand out with its original design. In any case, it is important to think about such parameters as the shape of the furniture, color, light, sound and decor. Lounge furniture should outwardly speak of its softness and comfort: smooth lines, rounded shapes. The trend in lounge spaces is chairs and foldable mattresses in the shape of an egg, oyster or shell, in which you can comfortably curl up in a cozy position.

4. Calm shades

Choose a palette of calm shades. The pastel colors of dawn, fluffy clouds, and clear skies are just great for morning persons. Owls will like the darker, but whitened tones of twilight, night, and the starry sky.

The most popular in 2022 are the greenish shades complemented by living plants like palm, mulberry (ficus) or cacti families. The most important detail here is that the plants should be unpretentious. Nothing has to distract from relaxation.

5. Subdued light

Direct flow is only recommended for a floor lamp next to a reading chair. It is better to hang a garland behind a translucent curtain so that it only gives a little hint of light.

6. The right decor

You can decorate the lounge space with pillows, blankets, candles, posters, incense sticks, but be cautious – do not destroy the subtle matter of harmony and peace.

The best rooms for creating a lounge zone

A lounge zone in a flat or house can be set up in almost any room, the kitchen is also an option. To find the best room, one first needs to decide what it will be used for. For family activities after work or on weekends? Will it be a retreat zone , or a place of cozy, friendly meetings? Maybe a kind of an office, which is quite useful nowadays, during the triumph of work from home and online studying.

Lounge zone in your living

This room is the first to come to mind and the most relevant room for the lounge area, if you dream about relaxing on the sofa after a hard day, spend time with their family or watch a movie on Netflix together (some ideas here). Setting up such an area is great for a studio – it physically delimitates the flat into the dining area and the living space, offering the feeling of zoning.

Lounge zone for hobbies

Those who love books can set up a lounge library in their flat or house. All one needs is a nice armchair, a few books and a lamp. The book can be enjoyed alone or, for example, with the children, reading a bedtime story. Don’t forget to bring a blanket to the lounge zone, in case your little ones fall asleep. This zone can also be great for embroidery, knitting – any hobby that can be done sitting.

Children’s lounge zone

Rest is necessary not only for grown ups, but also for children. Especially for the active ones. A nice, pleasant and safe lounge zone will help the child feel calmer, play quietly and get ready for sleep.

Choose furniture elements based on the height of the child and his beloved shades, place his favorite toys and a fluffy rug, add some light – and it’s done – an awesome child’s lounge zone is ready!

Lounge zone on your windowsill

A true safe corner for those who like to be alone, behind some curtains, in their cozy microcosmos. One can set up a lounge place on a windowsill or in any other niche which has glass walls. There, they can do their homework, read books, or simply watch the stars outside the window. Lounge windowsills are especially loved by teenagers and introverts. The effect of a separate room is enhanced by thick curtains that separate the niche.

Lounge area on the closed terrace

The closed terrace option of a lounge zone is another popular option. Nowadays, the balcony or closed terrace is no longer a storage area full of unneeded stuff.

Lounge area on the veranda

A spacious cottage or a country house – this is where the lounge fantasy is not limited to anything. The place itself is already great for relaxation and enjoyment of rest.

There are a lot of options for arranging lounge zone in such cases:

Patio terrace in front of the house

Fireplace living room lounge area

Original area on the roof or in the attic

Concerning the items of furniture that you could place in a lounge zone , as the most important role of this area is to give a person the maximum feeling of coziness, most items should be selected for the “reclining” or “lying” position, with a low or semi-low landing:

– soft poufs

– rattan chairs with soft cushions

– sunbeds

– mattresses for a soft window sills and other niches

– stylish sofas which can set up a great resting space for the whole family

