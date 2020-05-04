New animated Transformers origin movie in development with Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley attached

It may have been quite a while since we last heard about any movies from the Transformers universe, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t been keeping busy on the production side. After all, even if the quality of some of those films can be questioned, they were such behemoths in terms of box office revenue that Paramount Studios would never ignore them and they’ll always be finding ways to bring new stories to movie screens.

In fact, it appears things are busier than ever as Deadline has revealed that a new Transformers origin movie is in the works. This new project has been written by Ant-Man & the Wasp writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari and will be an animated prequel set on Cybertron. A great thing if you enjoyed some of the earlier animated shows or the opening scenes of Bumblebee, which was also a fantastic reminder of just how fun Transformers movies can be when humans aren’t getting in the way and they aren’t messing up Earth for the umpteenth time.

Paramount is not fooling around with this film either as the report also reveals that Josh Cooley, director of Toy Story 4, will be directing the movie and bringing his animation skills to the film. This is not only a good thing in terms of Cooley understanding the animation world, but also positive news given that he also understands the sensibilities of storytelling and is likely to bring some deeper character development to the franchise than what we have previously seen.

This marks the third Transformers project that is currently in production with one based on the Transformers spin-off Beast Wars currently being written by James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery) and the other set in the Bumblebee Universe written by Joby Harold (Army of the Dead, John Wick: Episode 3). When any of these films will be completed though is not certain although Paramount has set a release date for a new live-action Transformers movie on June 24, 2022. It does not say which movie it will be, though I might suspect it will be the Bumblebee follow-up with the other two films coming a little later. Release dates are all up in the air at the moment with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so if you’re a fan, I wouldn’t get excited about any solid dates just yet.

