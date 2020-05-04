New images from New Mutants reveal the Smiley Men and the film’s Limbo dimension

New Mutants just might be that one Marvel move that has seen the most flux and disruption throughout its development. After being delayed several times (and again following the current theatre lockdown, with the movie still not having an official release date) and at some stages reported to be needing several reshoots or possibly even not even getting a release at all, its perhaps a “marvel” of its own that not only will it finally get released but it’ll do so without any reshoots necessary.

Despite the film being shot several years ago, perhaps even more surprising is that we still know very little about what to expect from its story. Some new images from the film have given us perhaps an idea of some of the story details we can expect from the Josh Boone directed film. The first, in a leak by ComicBook.com, reveals two images of the Smiley Men (reportedly from Cinefex magazine), monstrous beings who were previously glimpsed menacing the heroes from the shadows in the trailers. According to the magazine, these creatures are somehow tied to Magik’s past and are brought to life through Dani Moonstar’s uncontrolled ability to make a person’s worst fears manifest.

The second images from the leak reportedly reveal how the film will depict limbo itself (though you could argue its development delays is limbo itself). It shows Magik seemingly about to step through a portal to other dimension, which is the source of her teleportation powers.

These powers were first introduced by X-Men writer Chris Claremont and artists John and Sal Buscema in issues of Uncanny X-Men, The New Mutants, and a four-issue Magik mini-series, all published in the early 1980s, on which the film is reportedly based. Drawing inspiration specifically the “The Demon Bear,” that story was originally published in The New Mutants issues 18-20, and was drawn by Bill Sienkiewicz. It might be an old comic but is likely to get revived for a whole new audience when New Mutants eventually releases.

