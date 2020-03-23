New Mutants may be late to the party but it’ll offer “many firsts” for the MCU

While everyone wants to get in early to the party, sometimes it’s better to be fashionably late. Or in the case of Marvel’s The New Mutants, possibly a case of better that it turned up so late. After all, if the Josh Boone-directed The New Mutants had actually been released on schedule almost two years ago, it would’ve been released in a time when X-Men movies were on the wane and struggling to compete with the bigger and better Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After suffering many delays though, The New Mutants officially became part of Disney thanks to the acquisition of 21st Century Fox. And it seems the movie is actually in a much better space as it no longer needs to compete with those bigger Marvel Cinematic Universe films but can be a part of them. This actually allows it to offer something completely different (and first!) as co-writer Knate Lee revealed in a new interview with Empire Magazine:

In a weird way, I think the delay’s been good for us. Last year, I saw the most epic, grand-scale superhero movie ever [in the form of Avengers: Endgame]. You can’t go bigger than that. So, it feels like the perfect time for a superhero movie that’s more intimate and claustrophobic. And we still have so many ‘firsts’: we’re the first Marvel horror, we’re the first to feature a gay relationship. Even though we’re late… we still beat everybody.

While the MCU has proven to be massively popular, it could certainly do with some changes in the formula to give fans something different and New Mutants certainly looks pegged to do just that. Giving us something much smaller in scale and closer to horror, along with added diversity, is great for the franchise. This once ill-fated film could end up being just what the MCU needs.

Ironically, with the film being so delayed through its release, it’s probably fitting that it will be delayed yet again as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. We don’t know exactly when New Mutants will be released but hopefully whenever it does, it will provide something alternative for audiences.

