New on Netflix: February 2021

New standups, kids shows, documentaries and, of course, a load of schmaltzy romance is on the cards for Netflix this February.

2 February 2021

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 – Netflix Original Comedy

“Once again, Tiffany Haddish will introduce six of her favorite comedians to Netflix members around the world with a second season of the Emmy-nominated stand-up comedy series They Ready. Each comedian, all of whom were again personally chosen by Haddish, will perform a 15-20 minute set. The second season of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready features a bold new collection of hilarious stand-up comedians showcasing their raw humor. This season features: Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live), Kimberly Clark (Last Comic Standing), Tony Woods (Comedy Central Presents), Barbara Carlyle (Def Comedy Jam 25), Godfrey (Our Cartoon President), and Erin Jackson (Late Night with Seth Meyers). Haddish serves as executive producer for She Ready Productions alongside Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz.”

Kid Cosmic – Netflix Kids & Family

In this animated series from the creator of “The Powerpuff Girls,” an odd, imaginative boy acquires superpowers after finding five cosmic rings.

Mighty Express: Season 2 – Netflix Kids & Family

The mega missions continue for the Mighty Express trains — from hauling giant dinosaur bones and a baby octopus to tracking down a hidden treasure!

3 February 2021

Firefly Lane – Netflix Original Series

Tully and Kate meet as young girls on Firefly Lane and become inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs

Black Beach – Netflix Original Film

A lawyer with a promising future is forced to deep dive into his past when he agrees to negotiate with an old friend turned kidnapper.

All My Friends Are Dead – Netflix Original Film

Friends at a New Year’s Eve party go through a whirlwind of events that exposes secrets, breaks hearts — and leads to a shocking outcome.

5 February 2021

Hache: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

One year later, Hache grabs a chance to start up a heroin production lab, but conspiring associates and a troublemaking relative complicate her plans.

Invisible City – Netflix Original Series

While investigating a mysterious death, a man is drawn into a battle between the human world and a realm inhabited by mythical creatures.

The Last Paradiso – Netflix Original Film

In 1950s Italy, a passionate free spirit dreams of love, justice and a better life till a forbidden affair threatens everything. Based on real events.

Little Big Women – Netflix Original Film

A family grapples with the passing of their estranged father and the remnants of the life he led during his absence.

Malcolm & Marie – Netflix Original Film

As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.

Space Sweepers – Netflix Original Film

Chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in year 2092, four misfits unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid.

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity – Netflix Original Film

When a demonic serpent reawakens, the Yin-Yang Masters must solve a murder mystery and protect their realms from a dark conspiracy at the royal court.

Strip Down, Rise Up – Netflix Original Documentaries

In an effort to reclaim their bodies and lives, a group of women explore the intersections of movement and meaning in a powerful pole dancing program.

10 February 2021

News of the World – Netflix Original Film

A Civil War veteran who travels from town to town reading the news undertakes a perilous journey across Texas to deliver an orphaned girl to a new home.

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman – Netflix Original Film

In Paris, two dysfunctional dealers use family ties to try to boost their small drug business in this crass comedy based on the webseries.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel – Netflix Original Documentaries

“From director Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Paradise Lost), Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is the first season in a new documentary series that deconstructs the mythology and mystery surrounding infamous locations in contemporary crime. For nearly a century the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles has been linked to some of the city’s most notorious activity, from untimely deaths to housing serial killers. In 2013 college student Elisa Lam was staying at the Cecil when she vanished, igniting a media frenzy and mobilizing a global community of internet sleuths eager to solve the case. Lam’s disappearance, the latest chapter in the hotel’s complex history, offers a chilling and captivating lens into one of LA’s most nefarious settings.

11 February 2021

Layla Majnun – Netflix Original Film

While in Azerbaijan, Layla, an Indonesian scholar, falls for Samir, an admirer of her work — but her arranged marriage stands in the way.

Red Dot – Netflix Original Film

On a hiking trip to rekindle their marriage, a couple find themselves fleeing for their lives in the unforgiving wilderness from an unknown shooter.

Squared Love – Netflix Original Film

A celebrity journalist and renowned womanizer starts to rethink his life choices after he falls for a mysterious model who leads a double life.

Capitani – Netflix Original Series

Detective Luc Capitani investigates the mysterious death of a teenager after her body is found in the forest near a village in northern Luxembourg.

12 February 2021

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.

Nadiya Bakes – Netflix Original Series

Delightful cakes and heavenly breads pop from the oven as Nadiya Hussain returns to baking, her happy place, and spotlights creative kindred spirits.

Buried by the Bernards – Netflix Original Series

In 2017, Ryan Bernard opened the doors to R Bernard Funeral Services, offering complete, yet affordable funeral packages to help his community deal with exponentially high funeral costs. With family dra-medy at the center, the family-owned and operated business provides their community top tier care, service and comfort with a side of laughter in the toughest of times. In this line of work, the Bernards can’t neglect supporting each other and have their own special recipe for preserving their relationships – it’s one part understanding, a pinch of sarcasm, and a heaping spoonful of blatant honesty. This unorthodox funeral home is only outmatched by the unconventional Bernard family themselves.

Xico’s Journey – Netflix Kids & Family

A girl, a dog and her best pal set out to save a mountain from a gold-hungry corporation. But the key lies closer to home, with her sidekick pup, Xico.

Hate by Dani Rovira – Netflix Original Comedy

From the Soho Theater in Málaga, actor Dani Rovira presents his most honest, unfiltered and preposterous vision of today’s human being.

14 February 2021

Namaste Wahala – Netflix Original Film

An Indian man and a Nigerian woman fall in love and must overcome cultural challenges in order to be with each other.

15 February 2021

The Crew – Netflix Original Series

The crew chief in a NASCAR garage finds himself at odds with the tech-reliant millennials brought in to modernize the team. Starring Kevin James.

16 February 2021

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie – Netflix Kids & Family

When a protective fence enclosing a South African animal sanctuary unexpectedly loses power, Bear Grylls gets called in to help. An interactive special.

17 February 2021

Behind Her Eyes – Netflix Original Series

A single mom becomes entangled in a twisted mind game when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while bonding with his mysterious wife.

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 – Netflix Original Series

Steve sets his sights on game such as mule deer, duck, wild turkey, bear and moose in travels that take him to hunting hot spots across the US.

Hello, Me! – Netflix Original Series

Miserable and unsuccessful, a woman thinks she’s lost all her spark — until one day, her spunky younger self appears in front of her demanding change.

18 February 2021

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan – Netflix Anime

A popular manga creator becomes enmeshed in paranormal events while conducting research: Stand User Kishibe Rohan visits Italy, goes bankrupt and more.

19 February 2021

Tribes of Europa – Netflix Original Series

In 2074, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe fractures it into countless microstates fighting for dominance.

I Care A Lot – Netflix Original Film

A professional legal guardian of aging adults discovers that her seemingly perfect client is not who they appear to be.

20 February 2021

Classmates Minus – Netflix Original Film

23 February 2021

Brian Regan: On The Rocks – Netflix original Comedy

Comedian Brian Regan is trying to understand absurdities around him. In his second Netflix comedy special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, the legendary comedian confronts his befuddlement with animals, people, dinner parties, Reiki healers, and his recent realization that he has O.C.D. Directed by Troy Miller, who also serves as Executive Producer with Rory Rosegarten, Brian Regan: On The Rocks premieres globally on Netflix on February 23, 2020.

Pelé – Netflix Original Documentaries

This documentary tells the story of world-renowned footballer Pelé, his quest for perfection and the mythical status he has since attained.

24 February 2021

Canine Intervention – Netflix Original Series

A renowned dog trainer uses his unique methods and techniques to fix obedience and behavior issues in a variety of dogs.

25 February 2021

Geez & Ann – Netflix Original Film

A sensitive and independent girl falls for a mysterious dream boy and yearns for the one thing everyone wants in a relationship — commitment and love.

High-Rise Invasion- Netflix Anime

A teen girl is teleported to a high-rise rooftop where she must choose between four dangerous options in a battle for her survival.

26 February 2021

The Girl on the Train – Netflix Original Film

She’s lost everything and drinks away her woes. Now her foggy memory is the only thing that can save her, and others.

Crazy About Her – Netflix Original Film

After spending a wild night together, Adri discovers the only way to see Carla again is to become a patient at the psychiatric center where she resides.

COMING SOON

Sisyphus – Netflix Original Series

An unfathomable incident introduces a genius engineer to dangerous secrets of the world — and to a woman from the future who’s come looking for him.

Vincenzo – Netflix Original Series

A man caught in the middle of an Italian mafia war flees his adopted home for his South Korean birthplace where he finds more than one reason to stay.

Licenced Titles

Suits: Season 9 – 2/1/2021

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark – 2/1/2021

The Grudge – 2/28/2021

