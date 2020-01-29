New The Thing adaptation in the works, based on long-lost original novel

To paraphrase Lauren Hill’s 1998 RnB banger, it would appear that Hollywood is really all about that Thing, that Thing, that THIII-IIII-IIIING! [Ed’s note: Sorry, everyone]. John W. Campbell’s 1938 novella Who Goes There? has already been adapted to screen three times, first in 1951’s The Thing from Another World, then most-famously by John Carpenter in 1982’s The Thing, and most recently (and unmemorably) in 2011’s The Thing remake. And now we’re getting another version… but with a twist!

Bloody Disgusting broke the story that Universal Pictures has teamed up with small-budget horror maestros Blumhouse Productions for a new adaptation of Campbell’s story “about a team of scientists in Antarctica who discover and are terrorized by a monstrous, shape-shifting alien entity.”. This time though, it will actually be the whole story. When Campbell first released Who Goes There?, it was in the August 1983 issue of Astounding Science Fiction, and was, in fact, an abridged version of Frozen Hell, a full-length novel he had been working on which had to be shortened for publication. His original unabridged manuscript was never released publicly and had been believed lost.

That was until 2018 when sci-fi author John Betancourt managed to track down a copy of it. He originally started a Kickstarter fund to try to get Frozen Hell published in its entirety, but as Betancourt updated this week, Universal and Blumhouse have stepped in to get this made into a feature film now. Exec Producer Alan Donnes confirmed the news on his Facebook page, with this statement:

It’s OFFICIAL! I received my signed contract and first check! I am Executive Producing a remake of THE THING but with additional chapters of John Campbell’s groundbreaking novel, Frozen Hell, that had been lost for decades.

Now, for the first time ever, Campbell’s full vision will be realized on the big screen. The new film will include the very best of RKO’s THE THING FROM ANOTHER WORLD, John Carpenter’s classic THE THING and both books, Frozen Hell and Who Goes There?

It’s not clear what additional content Frozen Hell adds to this tale, and I am intrigued though as to just how different this well-trod tale could be. Blumhouse most definitely feels like a fantastic fit for this story though, although it’s still too early in the development for any writers/directors to be attached.

