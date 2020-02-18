No Time to Die: Watch an action-packed new TV spot and Land Rover commercial

No, that’s not a mistake up top. We didn’t accidentally smoosh together two entirely different headlines. This article does indeed show off both a new TV spot for No Time to Die, filled with a bunch of exciting new scenes, as well as a brand new Land Rover commercial that actually uses behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming 25th James Bond film.

Let’s start with the TV spot first that aired during the NBA All-Star game and which sees Daniel Craig’s titular British spy engaging a lot more with Ana de Armas’ CIA Agent Paloma. We also have great new shots of Rami Malek’s disfigured villain Safin, and a whole bunch of Aston Martin action.

And if that TV spot didn’t have enough vehicular thrills for you, we have the aforementioned Land Rover Defender. Using what is billed as “rehearsal footage” for a chase sequence in the No Time to Die, this ad sees a handful of the new model Defender 110 X’s (actually the very first vehicles off the production line in Slovakia) put through their paces with crazy jumps and heavy offroad terrain. There are 007-style ejector seats or headlight bazookas here, just great driving and solid machines. Check it out below.

The chase sequence was led by stunt coordinator Lee Morrison working alongside Oscar winner and special effects, action vehicles supervisor Chris Corbould. Most of the extreme driving was pulled off by Jessica Hawkins, who Morrison handpicked from the Formula 3 W Series for his team on this production. And Hawkins needed to know her stuff as Land Rover apparently made “no modifications to the body structure [of these Defenders] except the installation of a roll cage,” according to Morrison.

We pushed the Defender further than we believed possible to generate the maximum excitement, and to give fans an insight into the uncompromising challenge of producing an incredible chase sequence which you can look forward to seeing in No Time To Die.

Check out the ad below.

No Time to Die was directed by Cary Fukunaga and also stars Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen and Christoph Waltz. It is scheduled for release on 2 April 2020.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

