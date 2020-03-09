Open a world of magic in this trailer for The Secret Garden

Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden has been a story that has been retold for many generations and is about to get yet another adaptation. This time, it’s magical setting will be reimagined in a way that it was always meant to be shown off, utilising the modern visual effects wizardry of today’s CGI.

Although the CGI has been one of the big selling points for bringing this popular story to the screen, this new trailer for the film focuses on the characters played by the likes of Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Edan Hayhurst, and Isis Davis.

The story of Mary Lennox and her journey moving into her uncle’s house following the death of her parents and discovering a secret garden that possesses magical powers is a timeless one and it’s clear that this trailer wants to remind us of that. A good thing, because these days good CGI is commonplace and it should always be the story at the centre of it all that will be the main drawcard for people wanting to watch this. Especially parents wanting to introduce their kids to this classic tale.

This new adaptation of The Secret Garden is directed by Marc Munden with production by Harry Potter and Paddington producers David Heyman and Rosie Alison. It is scheduled for release on April 17 when a whole a new generation of fans may get an opportunity to see the magic of The Secret Garden.

