Opinion: Why You Should Watch SEAL Team

We all have a series we like to watch and invest serious binge time in, that we think is really underrated. You tell your friends about it, post about it on social media, and most of the time your enthusiasm gets ignored like a red traffic light. Sometimes though you will convince people to watch it, and then they love it.

Well, one such series for me is SEAL Team. I have to mention of course that EISH VEE ARRR (HvR) is also a big, if not bigger fan than Kaas.

Very popular in the US (of course), it follows a team of Tier One, DEVGRU (US Naval Special Warfare Development Group is the full unabbreviated name) Operators, known by us mere mortals as SEAL Team 6.

Now if you enjoy military series or movies with a lot of pew pew, this is the show for you. But it’s also more than just that. It also involves their personal lives, and how their families cope with their fast paced, action driven line of work, absent fathers, tragedies, sacrifices and the fear that they might not make it home.

Each of the main characters has their own growing back story and character development, which speaks of a lot more than just door kicking and blowing stuff up.

Aired for the first time in 2017, the series is now 4 seasons and 80 episodes strong, and now is the best time to jump in and enjoy the action. The series has been renewed for a fifth season in May 2021, but we have no word on when it will air yet (*Sad Kaas noises*).

SEAL Team gives you somewhat (very small, of course) of an insight into the shadowy world of Spec Ops, how these guys are recruited and what it is that they actually do.

Let Kasie give you a quick lowdown:

DEVGRU Operators are exclusively recruited from the “normal” Navy Seal Ranks and the attrition rate during selection is very high during their time in Green Team. Imagine being in an already elite squadron, and knowing there are guys that are tougher and more dangerous than you, even after you had gone through multiple combat tours as a Navy SEAL….eish.

Their training is more advanced than what normal SEALs go through and extremely rigorous. Accidental deaths during training is not uncommon.

Anyway…enough nerding out, Kaas. Let’s get to the good stuff, the series.

The main reason to watch SEAL Team is of course the Pew Pew element, and the series is very much action driven. Combat sequences do not look stinted or low budget in any way as you might find with some series from a similar vein. Episodes focus a lot on counter terrorism, hostage rescue and whatever Black Ops the CIA can dream up as well as covert operations. So you will definitely get bang for your buck, so to speak.

It also addresses the personal sides of these guys, like personal loss, family intricacies, relationships, father figure absenteeism and PTSD, which the US military seems to struggle with, when it comes to support and treatment for its soldiers.

SEAL Team has a great cast with David Boreanaz (you might recognize him from Bones and Buffy the Vampire Slayer), as Master Chief Jason Hayes, leader of Bravo Team, aka Bravo 1. Max Thierot (Bates Motel) as Clay Spencer (Bravo 6), Neil Brown Jr. as Raymond Perry (Bravo 2 and Bravo’s second in command), A.J. Buckley as Sonny Quinn (Bravo 3 and the funniest guy on the team with his one liners and irrational fear of sharks), Jessica Pare as Amanda Ellis, the team’s CIA liaison and Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis a DEVGRU Intelligence Officer assigned to Bravo Team, to name but a few as there are an assortment of wives, girlfriends and kids.

There is of course a Bravo 4, portrayed by Tyler Grey, an actual ex- Detachment Delta Tier One Operator and the cast’s technical coordinator. He also directed a few episodes.

And then in my opinion, and evidently the opinion of most fans of the show, the real star of the series, Cerberus, the team’s Canine, portrayed by Dita the Hair Missile (she even has her own Instagram Page), a Belgian Malinois, with her owner and trainer, Justin Melnick as Bravo 5 and Cerberus’ handler.

So…if you are wondering what to watch next during these Covid riddled times of isolation (Kasie forgets it’s not normal for, well, normal people to isolate themselves like he does), give SEAL Team a go if action is what you crave, but you also want drama and see a Combat Canine doing the Doggo on bad guys.

You won’t regret it.

Last Updated: