Oscars 2021 winners! A historic night for diversity and an octopus from South Africa

It’s a stat that’s almost mindboggling. In the 92 years of the existence prior to this year’s Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had only ever nominated five women – all white – as Best Director – only one of them – Kathryn Bigelow for Hurt Locker – had ever won. Which is why it’s such a gigantic triumph that Chloe Zhao has now made history as the first Asian female filmmaker to ever be nominated and also winning Best Director for her critically acclaimed drama Nomadland. A film that also went on take home Best Picture as well as scoring a Best Leading Actress statue for Frances McDormand.

Nomadland wasn’t the only film to make some history though. Korean-American drama Minari may have only one of the six nominations it was up for, but it was one for the record books as Yuh-Jung Youn took home the prize for Best Supporting Actress. The 63-year old veteran of Korean TV and film becomes only the second Asian actress ever to take home that statue, the last being Miyoshi Umeki in 1958’s Sayonara.

In terms of other diverse nominees, going into the ceremony there appeared to be two sure things: Daniel Kaluuya for Best Supporting Actor in Judas and the Black Messiah, and the late Chadwick Boseman for Best Actor in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. And as predicted Kaluuya took the Best Supporting Actor award (despite a bizarre judgement call from the Academy to see him competing in the same category against the film’s de facto lead in Lakeith Stanfield) which gives him a clean sweep of the awards season as he also won at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Critics Choice Awards, and the BAFTA Film Awards. He’s the only actor this year that managed to pull of that feat.

Things were definitely not so predictable in the Best Actor category though as Boseman shockingly lost out, with the award instead going to Anthony Hopkins for his role in The Father. This is the veteran’s second Oscar win, his first being for Best Actor in 1991’s Silence of the Lambs as cannibal serial killer Hannibal Lecter (a role that barely had 20 minutes of screen time but was so iconic).

In terms of the other categories, a big win for South Africa came from under the sea as emotional Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher took home the statue for Best Documentary Feature Film. It was Netflix’s first South African documentary. Other notable winners saw Pixar’s Soul take home the gold twice for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Score, while Sound of Metal picked won two of its six nominations with Best Sound and Best Editing.

Check out full list below with winners in bold red:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami…

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Youn Yuh-jung – Minari

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The White Tiger

Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Music (Original Song)

“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik” – Eurovision Song Contest

“Io Si (Seen)” – The Life Ahead

“Speak Now” – One Night in Miami…

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinnochio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Viola Davis in Netflix film ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

