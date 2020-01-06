Out with the old and in with The New Mutants in this latest trailer for Marvel’s heavily delayed film

Turns out that the old adage of being caught between a rock and a hard place isn’t just real, it actually exists in the flesh. Or in the celluloid film stock as it were, as The New Mutants has been through development hell and back over the last couple of years. Between reports of reshoots focusing on amping up the horror, 20th Century Fox selling off its entertainment division and rumours that the film had been canned entirely, it looks like director Josh Boone’s project is finally ready to see the light of day.

Here’s a new trailer for it, which certainly looks a lot more horrific than anything else we’re used to seeing the children of the atom star in. And I’m not just talking about that spooky cover of Pink Floyd’s Another Brick In The Wall either!

20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

Well hot damn, that does look good! Marvel’s second X-Men horror movie (coming in hot on the trail of X-Men: Dark Phoenix which is just terrifyingly stupid for all wrong reasons) still packs plenty of punch, and it’ll finally be hitting cinema screens on April 3. New Mutants stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga.

Even if it’s a one-off being released as an obligation, I’m just damn happy to see it finally unleashed, with Boone himself admitting on social media recently that the flick isn’t a sanitised version of his dream, but his full vision and one that happens to be devoid of any reshoots whatsoever.

What I’d tell ya, New Mutants will be Boone’s version https://t.co/yeWAueJOfL pic.twitter.com/DJZrFOmwl6 — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) December 31, 2019

