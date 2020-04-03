Possible Funko Pop leak may have revealed the villain for Marvel’s Eternals film

Marvel has no problem telling superhero movies that explore the complexities of the heroes while still keeping us entertained. What Marvel does have problems with is creating a villain who can last for more than a single film. Outside of Loki,Eric Killmonger and Thanos, most Marvel villains are pretty forgettable.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a lot of scrutiny goes into the reveal of each new villain. Thanks to a potential leak of upcoming Funko Pops shared by Pop O’Clock on Twitter, it appears that we may have discovered the big bad for Marvel’s forthcoming Eternals movie.

And that villain is none other than the leader of the Deviants, Kro. This image reveals that Kro is among the list of Eternals-related Funkos Pops that will be released later in 2020.

list of new pops on the way 🔜 pic.twitter.com/wdl5bN9B1M April 2, 2020

With Kro and the Deviants being the traditional antagonists to the Eternals in the comics, it only makes sense to assume that they’ll will be the villains in the film as well. Kro was created along with the rest of the Eternals by Jack Kirby in 1976 in their very first comic and unlike the rest of the Deviants, who traditionally have regular lifespans and are not immortal like the Eternals, Kro has lived for thousands of years. This fact alone makes him the ultimate match up for the Eternals and it makes sense to make him a core focus of the film as well.

Ultimately, having a villain for the movie is one thing, but now I guess the question needs to be asked as to who will be/ has already been cast in the role of Kro? Who would you like to see star next as a Marvel villain or should we just keep resurrecting Josh Brolin’s Thanos in some way because he was just so entertaining to watch?

Last Updated: