Racist cops and supernatural monsters are terrorising a family in this trailer for Lovecraft Country

If you want a really good horror story, you’re probably best served by turning on the news and watching that instead. With the world currently a scary place with all that is going on, it’s perhaps not surprising that to make a decent horror story these days you need to inject a lot of that racial tension that is running rampant currently. We have seen it work for Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Us, and now we are getting it again in HBO’s new series Lovecraft Country, which sees Peele also contributing as a producer.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, Lovecraft Country tells the story of Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors), a young man who sets out to find his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams) and uncover his family’s secrets with the help of his friend, Letitia Dandridge (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and uncle George (Courtney B. Vance). Their journey takes them deep into the heart of the racial tensions of the US in the 1950s, bringing them face to face with everything from racist white cops to monsters right out of a book by H.P. Lovecraft. As for which one is worse to face, I will let you decide by watching the trailer:

HBO is no stranger to making high-calibre series and this looks like yet another one to add to their already impressive library. Not only is this story relevant in today’s world, but it blends a deeply political and heartfelt story with some frighteningly good horror.

Much like last year’s Watchmen series, Lovecraft Country makes perfect use of its era and political relevance to tell us a story that blends fantasy and reality together and arguably makes for an even better final product. That the production values look exceptional is no surprise at all, considering it’s just HBO being HBO. The series was developed by Misha Green, the co-creator of the acclaimed series Underground and has two of the biggest names in Hollywood at the moment serving as producers in Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams. The series is set to premiere in August.

