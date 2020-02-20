Randy Pitchford says Borderlands movie will be directed by Eli Roth, summarily deletes tweet

Borderlands 3 is a pretty swell game, set in an interesting universe, filled with tons of intriguing characters. It seems like the sort of zany, post-apocalyptic world that’d be ripe for a film or TV show.

And it looks like that’ll now be happening. Though it was quietly announced last year, it looks like the Borderlands movie has a director. In a now deleted tweet, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford said that Borderlands would be getting a movie directed by Eli Roth

“I’m very excited to welcome Eli Roth as Director of the Borderlands movie in development with Lionsgate and Arad Productions,” said Pitchford in the now excised tweet. Please welcome @eliroth to the team and be sure to catch the @GearboxOfficial Main Theater Show at #PAXEast on 2/27 to learn more.”

For whatever reason, the tweet has now been pulled from the internet (it was probably meant to be a surprise, I’d guess) – but our own Alessandro saved it for posterity. It means we’ll have to wait for PAX East at the end of this month for more information.

Last Updated: