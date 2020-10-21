Raya and the Last Dragon trailer: Kelly Marie Tran is ready to save the world

Disney’s been on a roll as of late with its animated offerings, kickstarting what many would call a second golden age in animation that started with Frozen and includes fantastic films such as Big Hero 6 (Balalalaladalalala!), Moana, and two brilliant Wreck-It Ralph movies. Heck, we’re not even talking about Pixar’s neverending output either!

The house of mouse has a new film on the 2021 horizon, one that delves into a world of mysticism, martial arts, and the most adorable ninja pangolin you’ve ever seen. Here’s the first trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon. That soundtrack is going to be living rent-free in your head for a while:

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Hey that looks great! Raya and the Last Dragon has plenty of pedigree behind, and features Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting) directing. The film was originally going to be helmed by Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins, but they were replaced by Hall and Estrada. Disney is still crediting the original duo as co-directors on Raya though.

In the less tumultuous voice acting department, Kelly Marie Tran voices Raya and Awkwafina voices the titular last dragon Sisu. There’s no sign of Sho Nuff or Bruce Leeroy, but I’ll accept it. Raya and the Last Dragon is currently scheduled for a March release in the US of A, but we’ll see if that date gets shuffled around in the weeks and months to come.

