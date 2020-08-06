Ridley Scott’s Raised by Wolves huffs and puffs its way into a new trailer

Raised by Wolves is HBO Max’s upcoming philosophically-minded sci-fi drama created by Aaron Guzikowski (The Red Road, and the writer of 2013’s superb crime drama Prisoners), with the first two episodes directed by none other than the legendary Ridley Scott, who hasn’t been seen behind the camera on a TV series in decades and is also on board as one of the show’s executive producers.

Mother and Father (Amanda Collin – A Horrible Woman and Abubakar Salim – Jamestown, and more importantly the voice of Bayek in Assassin’s Creed Origins) are a pair of androids raising a small group of human children in isolation on a strange planet following a cataclysmic event. But this simple existence is shattered when a stranger (Travis Fimmel – Vikings) arrives out of the blue, raising questions about everything the children have been taught to believe.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Let’s take a look:

This trailer was a visual treat, I absolutely love the look of the show. There’s also an intriguing mystery to unravel. Staying with their metaphor, while the Big Bad Wolf is an obvious threat, the wolf in sheep’s clothing is no less of a threat – and uncovering who’s who in this story and the truth behind how and why the children ended up on the planet under the care of the androids should be compelling.

And if you thought some of those mountains looked familiar it’s because it was shot locally in Cape Town.

The ten-episode-long first season of Raised by Wolves will premiere on HBO Max on 3 September. It also stars Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, and Ivy Wong.

Last Updated: